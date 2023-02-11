Want to sell weed? Kansas City dispensaries are hiring budtenders to meet high demand

Now that recreational marijuana sales have started, more people are flocking to dispensaries to legally buy some of their favorite weed products. Dispensaries across the metro are addressing that demand by hiring new budtenders to help all their new customers.

Budtenders, similar to bartenders, work with clients to find the best product to address their needs. Whether a customer is buying for medical or recreational purposes, budtenders are trained on each product and help to educate customers.

Ahead of the first day of recreational sales, many dispensaries hired dozens of people to make sure they could handle the increase in customers. Most are still accepting applications.

So what makes a good budtender?

Most dispensaries in Kansas City don’t require budtenders to start with much experience. Applicants will need to be 21 years and older to work at most dispensaries, but otherwise the most important thing is that applicants come ready to learn.

Local Cannabis Company owner Lee Hoffman said that the best budtenders are sales people who are friendly and willing to talk to other people.

“You don’t have to be a pothead to be a budtender,” Hoffman said, adding that people who are interested in starting as a budtender at Local Cannabis Company just need to stop by their 45th Street location to get an application and learn more.

“We’ll train you up,” Hoffman said.

From the Earth spokesperson David Craig said anyone who has retail experience is likely more than qualified to apply to be a budtender at one of From the Earth’s multiple Kansas City area locations.

“You will have to undergo training. We have a special course that you take to get enough information to speak about these products and some of the individual things about them,” Craig added.

Many dispensaries are looking to fill budtender positions which are mainly retail; however, there are some openings for security, cultivation, back of house and more. Fresh Karma, which has three locations throughout the metro, is hiring both budtenders and security guards.

BesaMe Wellness dispensaries are also looking for budtenders, as well as receptionists and fulfillment technicians. Vertical Cannabis, a dispensary in St. Joseph is hiring budtenders, receptionists and inventory clerks.

“People who are applying just need to highlight their knowledge of cannabis. Any sales experience that they’ve had are really what we’re looking for as well,” Chris McHugh, owner of Vertical Cannabis.

Most entry level budtender and receptionist positions start at around $15 to $16 an hour, according to area dispensary owners that spoke to The Star.

Which Kansas City dispensaries are hiring?

To find out if a dispensary near you is hiring, make sure to visit their website or stop by. Many dispensary applications are available online, and others have applications available in store.

Here’s a list of dispensaries in the area that are currently accepting applications and hiring.

1222 McGee St., Kansas City

2918 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City

6200 Troost Ave., Kansas City

9010 E. State Route 350, Raytown

19341 E. US Highway 40, Independence

1004 W. 45th St., Kansas City

5901 NW Barry Road, Kansas City

1041 Burlington St., North Kansas City

5918 Southview Drive, Liberty

13500 US 69, Smithville

219 W Young Street, Warrensburg

908 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph

510 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit

706 Westport Road, Kansas City

