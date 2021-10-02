Want to see the world’s largest croqueta? Watch as Miami restaurant tries to make history

Croquetas are as 305 as the beach and Pitbull. So it only makes sense that the world record for largest croqueta would be unofficially broken in Miami.

Sergio’s Cuban restaurant answered the call in creating the world’s largest croqueta on Friday, which both Miami-Dade and Broward County recognize as Croqueta Day.

“We’re celebrating Croqueta Nation, which is basically the celebration of the world’s largest croqueta,” said Carlos Gazitúa, the Sergio’s CEO whose family founded the Cuban restaurant in 1975. “The current record holder is 4 feet, 11 inches. We’re going to pass that, but the question is will it be hot inside and will it break or not.”

Miami, Florida, October 1, 2021 - Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava along with the help of a Sergio’s employee, right, lift the croqueta slightly off the hot cooking oil as Carlos Gazitua, President and CEO of Sergio’s Restaurant, directs their movements as they attempt to make the world’s longest croqueta.

With the help of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, the six-foot croqueta was gracefully lowered into a seven-foot deep fryer, custom-made by Andy Iron Works.

Levine Cava went to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

“Miami-Dade continues to break barriers!” she wrote. “Today, we celebrated Croqueta Day at @SergiosCuban in the most Miami way possible — by unveiling the world’s largest, most delicious croqueta.”

Gazitúa said it might have shrunk to 5 feet, 11 inches, but regardless. the giant croqueta looked to surpass the current record set by a chef in the Netherlands in 2007.

Miami, Florida, October 1, 2021 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Raquel Regalado, center, cuts the world’s longest croqueta to be served to the public. Sergio’s Cuban Restaurant celebrated the fourth annual Croqueta Day on Friday with a 6-foot-long crispy croqueta.

More than a 100 people gathered at the Sergio’s location at 3252 SW 22nd St. to watch and take a bite of the ham-filled favorite. Thankfully, the inside was hot and portions were passed around.

Despite the size, all that was left were crumbs.