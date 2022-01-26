‘I want you to see what a s***show America is’: Veteran pollster Frank Luntz warns UK against embracing US-style politics

Andrew Feinberg
·8 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly two hours after he’d started speaking to a group of correspondents from some of Britain’s largest newspapers, veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was fielding yet another question about his predictions for November’s midterm elections when one of the assembled scribes looked down at his watch.

As Luntz explained how and why in his estimation, Democrats will hold on to the Senate but lose control of the House of Representatives to the GOP, the reporter (representing a conservative-leaning tabloid) began to excuse himself.

Luntz, who’d summoned the group to his palatial Washington, DC flat for an hour-long presentation, had gone well past the time he’d set aside for the discussion. But he still had something he needed to say.

“Don’t go,” he said.

In response, the more than slightly harried correspondent followed the example of a generation of Republican politicians who’d found their way to high office by following the 60-year-old consultant’s advice. He returned to his seat and listened.

Upon seeing that the restless reporter would remain in his living room for a bit longer, the man who ended decades as a top GOP message guru by leaving the party last January quickly raised his iPhone to inform a client — presumably one of the many corporate or political titans who pay him a princely sum for advice — that he was delaying a scheduled phone call to continue speaking to a group of journalists who under normal circumstances would have trouble collectively assembling enough funds to pay a fraction of his hourly rate.

As he prepared to show a three-minute clip of a focus group he’d conducted just before the 2020 presidential election, he explained that he felt a debt of gratitude toward the UK, where he’d lived for several years in the 1980s while earning a DPhil from Trinity College, Oxford, for providing him with a refuge last year while he recovered from a stroke and weathered nightly attacks from Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his views on immigration and his friendship with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (who was then renting one of the many bedrooms in his triplex).

“I was in real trouble when I got to Britain, in real emotional trouble,” he explained. “I still haven't fully recovered from a stroke. And what goes on in this country? I couldn't talk about it”.

But during his more recent sojourn there, he said he had a chance to reflect on the trends that have shaped US politics over the last several years and compare them to those on the other side of the “special relationship”.

He told his guests the clip they were about to see demonstrated the difference between the two countries right now in a way that did not reflect well on his homeland.

“I want to show you what a s***show America is,” he said.

What followed had more in common with an old episode of The Jerry Springer Show than the focus groups for which Luntz has become known over the years.

Instead of a calm, thoughtful moderated discussion, the participants screamed at each other.

One elderly man ranted about how “God chooses the colour of our skin,” while another droned on about how “economic opportunity for Blacks just has increased dramatically” because “they” were “all over Hollywood” and in “every other commercial”.

The clip ended before things degenerated even further, at which point Luntz explained why he’d wanted to put that shocking material on display.

“This is what I hear. I don't hear this in the UK … I don’t want to hear this,” he said.

Luntz said he had brought that horrific video clip with him to meetings with “a number of shadow Labour” leaders, as well as with prominent Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

“This is my warning to you,” he explained. “This is s***, this is a disaster, and it will come if you let it happen”.

Many Democrats trace the “disaster” Luntz spoke of back to 1994, when Republicans used language and talking points he had crafted for them to convince US voters to give them control of the House of Representatives for the first time in decades.

Four years before that, the then-leader of the House GOP, Newt Gingrich had enlisted Luntz to develop talking points for his political action committee, Gopac.

A memorandum he allegedly wrote for Gopac called Language: A Key Mechanism of Control lays out “contrasting words” for Republicans to use when talking about Democrats.

Anyone who has spent much time watching Fox News (which first went on-air two years after the GOP seized the House) would find them familiar.

Some examples? “Shallow,” “radical,” “incompetent,” “pathetic,” “sick,” “bizarre,” and “traitors.”

For years, Luntz was associated — at least tacitly — with the memo, which was long seen as a key tool in the successful GOP playbook. But in a 2019 interview with Mother Jones, he denied having anything to do with the document, calling it “as cynical and evil as anything that’s been written in American politics and “the most destructive political memo written in modern politics” because “all it did” was “teach hate and division”.

The result, he said, was that America’s democracy had “seized up”.

And though he admitted that the UK’s system “still functions,” Luntz fears it could fall into the same toxic trap that has consumed America.

He said a major risk factor for a democratic breakdown is the partisan character of most British newspapers.

Ofcom regulations require opposing views to be fairly represented in broadcast media, but in print media, newspaper proprietors and editors have always had a free hand to be openly supportive of political parties in both their news and opinion pages. This tendency towards factionalist rhetoric rose to unseen levels during recent general elections and the debate over the Brexit referendum.

By contrast, US newspapers have traditionally kept their news pages held to a “just the facts, ma’am” ideal of objectivity, even as partisan content on television has contributed to increasing polarisation.

Though newspaper editors have long delighted in levelling attacks at the slightest hint of scandal, and the advent of the new right-wing GB News channel amid Tory attacks on the BBC portend the possibility of a less balanced approach to broadcasting, Luntz suggested there is time to dial back the rising vitriol before something fundamental breaks in Britain.

“Be thankful that you don't have our poison,” he said.

Turning to a correspondent from the Daily Mail, Luntz cautioned him that his paper should not “go over the top” because it will invariably bring an American-style “cancel culture” to the UK.

“This is how you get circulation, but the cancel culture isn't as big there as it is in America, and you don't want it. And the danger is if you go over the top, you are actually making it worse in your opposition to it,” he explained.

“You want to make people aware so they don't make the mistakes that we did in America. But you also don't want to make things worse,” Luntz continued.

“This is a big issue for your paper … I don't want to see it become a vehicle by which one party uses it against the other. It’s not good for the system, and I'm very, very afraid of the American system being hopelessly damaged.”

While he acknowledged that both the US and UK have seen their respective politics roiled by antiestablishment movements and figures — think Brexit, then Trump —in recent years, Luntz said the US has been further poisoned by a kind of tribal hatred that has not consumed UK politics but has left US campaigns devoid of substance and largely superficial.

And although he may have once shied away from criticising his former party for its contribution to such a decline, he said those times are long past because the stroke he suffered two years ago “changed [his] outlook”.

“If I didn't die, I'm not afraid anymore. So you will hear me criticise people I never would have criticised two years ago,” he said.

He lamented how the US political system had experienced a “loss of civility and decency” and was now filled with people unwilling to listen to other points of view.

But more ominously, he said the tone of campaigns in the US has become “very vengeful”.

“In addition to being ugly, you want to own your opponent, a that's not helpful in the democratic process.”

Turning once again to the Daily Mail correspondent, Luntz acknowledged that the conservative tabloid gets “great, great ratings,” but he was not as generous in his description of its methods.

“We [politicians and operatives] find a really ugly photograph, and a really horrible story, and we get you to run it. And you do things like ‘well, the alleged victim’ or ‘the possible perpetrator,’ and … whether it's true or not, they argue over it.

“I would probably do the same thing, but you are so important to the American political system, not just yours. But I’m afraid that it’s part of the toxicity of politics,” he said.

“I am screaming at the American media, don't do that — don't go in the direction of the British press … I've told my British friends not to copy what we've done in America. But I've told my American media colleagues, don't behave the way they do in Britain,” he said.

The man who’d helped Newt Gingrich’s rise to power said he would take the blame for what he did to bring such vitriol into American politics two decades ago, but credited himself with realising how much damage it had done.

“I figured it out. And I'm asking you guys to figure it out now, too, before it's too late.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Titans challenge: Winning in playoffs after blowing top seed

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have taken big steps in four seasons with coach Mike Vrabel reaching an AFC championship game and earning back-to-back AFC South titles along with a No. 1 seed. Next up? Figuring out how to win again in the postseason if this franchise is to end a drought of reaching the Super Bowl now at 22 years and counting. “We’ve won a lot of games ...," Vrabel said Monday. “But we haven't won a playoff game in two years and that's when you have to be at your bes

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Terry scores team-leading 23rd goal, Ducks beat Bruins 5-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory Monday night. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal and Erik H

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He