What do we want to see from the Premier League restart?

Sports Staff
·3 min read

A strange new sequence in the Premier League season will begin on Boxing Day, as the top flight returns after a month-long pause.

Domestic action was put on hold due to the Qatar World Cup, and there is no rest for the stars of that tournament, as the Premier League restarts on Monday 26 December – just a few days after we saw Carabao Cup action play out.

Arsenal have a five-point lead atop the table, with defending champions Manchester City gunning for the Gunners, while Newcastle are flying high in third.

Elsewhere, West Ham and Everton are struggling stalwarts of the division.

But what next? Below, we look at what we want to happen, more so than what we think will happen...

Luke Baker, sports editor

Mikel Arteta (left) will lead his Arsenal into battle against Manchester City, where he was assistant to Pep Guardiola (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mikel Arteta (left) will lead his Arsenal into battle against Manchester City, where he was assistant to Pep Guardiola (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Honestly, at this point I’ve got post-World Cup football fatigue and I’m not sure I can muster up the requisite enthusiasm to try and enjoy Everton attempting to break down a stubborn Wolves etc. I’m sure by the time we’ve reached the business end of the season, I’ll have recovered so I’d like to see a genuine title race between Arsenal and Man City (15 February and 26 April are when they square off, by the way) that gently simmers away for months and reaches a crescendo on the final day. They were the architects of the two greatest finishes to a league season that English top-flight football has seen (Michael Thomas in 1989 and “Agueeeerooooooo” in 2012), so let’s have them go head to head and create another iconic moment. Failing that, is Charlton Athletic being promoted through two divisions at once to finally return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years too much to ask? Yes. Yes, it is.

Alex Pattle, sports reporter

Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni (AP)
Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni (AP)

Now that Lionel Scaloni has hurled the metaphorical monkey off the metaphorical back of the Argentine national team, it’s time for him to deal with his own. The former West Ham loanee should do the honourable thing and return to the east London club, replacing David Moyes and giving his all to guide the Hammers to FA Cup glory. Fittingly, this coming May will mark 17 years since Scaloni started at right back for West Ham in their FA Cup final defeat by Liverpool; I can’t think of a better time for the 44-year-old to overwrite what is surely the greatest disappointment of his footballing career.

Kieran Jackson, sports reporter

Let’s have some rain from the Premier League restart, please (Getty Images)
Let’s have some rain from the Premier League restart, please (Getty Images)

The lovely on-the-eyes play at the World Cup was a joy to watch - most of the time - but as opposed to the heat of the desert, give me pouring rain and challenges flying in amidst the freezing cold any day of the week. Good old fashioned English football. Also, law and order restored to the dugout: if your team scores, the substitutes should not be running across the pitch to celebrate a 23rd minute opener. None of that over-the-top nonsense we saw in Qatar.

Karl Matchett, sports reporter

Everton’s Frank Lampard is among the seemingly under-threat Premier League coaches (Getty Images)
Everton’s Frank Lampard is among the seemingly under-threat Premier League coaches (Getty Images)

I would like to see clubs not be incredibly weird, which means two things: not sacking managers in the next two weeks, having had a month to do so with absolutely no difference made, and also not sacking managers with four days to go of the transfer window. Also, 14 minutes of first-half injury time, just for goal kicks and corners.

Latest Stories

  • Police charge Hamilton, Ont., woman after 11 people injured in dog attack

    HAMILTON — Police say they have charged a woman after she let her dog loose in a Hamilton, Ont., restaurant, where it attacked 11 people. The victims have injuries that range from minor to serious, including two that will require surgery. Police say in a release that they were called to the restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday and found a chaotic scene including numerous dog attack victims. They allege the 32-year-old suspect encouraged the dog to attack. Police say when the dog continued to

  • Glass Onion viewers all have the same complaint about the film

    Netflix fans have been sharing their one complaint about new Knives Out film Glass Onion and it's perhaps quite a surprising complaint.

  • Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn't have to worry about aging unlike other actors in Hollywood: 'My stuff's going to sag and fall and I will be fine'

    In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, Goldberg said she escaped criticism other actors have received.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Adam Schiff Says One Part Of Jan. 6 Hasn't Gotten Nearly Enough Attention

    Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, wrote that Republicans are receiving “scant attention” for their votes to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points durin

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24