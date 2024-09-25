Want to see Panthers players get their rings for winning the Stanley Cup? Here’s how

The Florida Panthers are inviting fans to join the team in one of their final celebrations of their Stanley Cup-winning season.

The team will be holding a 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7, the day before they begin their 2024-25 season by hosting the Boston Bruins.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with proceeds benefiting United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale (UNCF Fort Lauderdale) and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United through the Florida Panthers Foundation. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Parking will be free and there will be discounted food and beverages concession options.

“I like that whole idea,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate Wednesday before they left for Orlando to play a presason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. “I’ve never really thought of it, and clearly it wasn’t [my idea], which is the best chance to be a good one. What a great way to share that with your fans, and that’s the whole part of it — the same way as when you win the Stanley Cup. For me, my experience was it’s something that you get to share with everybody. You think of all those fans that sit out there for hours with the rest of us and just got drenched. I hope the fans come, and the money will go to a charity, and that’s just a really good thing. It’s a way to include people that were a part of it, and then they get to watch you and maybe your favorite player or somebody with the expression on their face when they get theirs. It’s a really big deal, I’m sure, in all sports, but it seems like in hockey, the Stanley Cup is an iconic trophy. The ring matters. You don’t get one for one in the conference championship. There’s only one ring. So it’s a really, really big deal in our the folklore of hockey.”

Fans in attendance will hear from speakers, enjoy video presentations and witness history as the 2023-24 Florida Panthers are presented their Championship Rings.

“We have always been a community-driven team and wanted to create a unique way for our fanbase to share in this special moment with our players and staff,” Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a press release. “As we prepare to raise our first-ever Championship banner, we look forward to celebrating with our loyal fans before beginning another season at Amerant Bank Arena.”

Added president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito: “Thank you to the South Florida community for being part of this past year’s run with us. This summer’s celebrations have shown the strong link between our fans and our team and we are excited to receive our rings in front of all you.”