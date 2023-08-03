Want to see the Beyoncé concert in Kansas City? Here’s what tickets might cost today

The Beyhive swarms Kansas City in less than two months.

Over 50,000 fans are expected to pack GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for superstar singer Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour on Oct. 1

The show, previously scheduled for Sept. 18, was pushed back due to production logistics and scheduling issues, according to the stadium. The delays also forced Beyoncé to cancel her show that was scheduled for Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Kansas City’s date being pushed back two weeks gives fans more time to buy tickets to see her three-hour-long performance.

Here’s what ticket prices are looking like as Beyoncé inches closer and closer to Arrowhead Stadium.

TICKETMASTER

The ticket site Ticketmaster still has seats available for face value all around the stadium. Seats in the 300s, or upper bowl, start at $86.

Seats in the 200s - the club level - range from $136 to $226

In the lower bowl, where sections in the 100s are located, tickets cost between $226 and $250 if you buy from Ticketmaster directly. The ticket site offers verified resale tickets in these sections at $351 and up.

Tickets on the floor start at $401, depending on what section you’re looking to sit in. Plenty of VIP packages are still available:

Beyhive VIP package: starts at $1,401

Alien Superstar package: starts at $1,851

Pure/Honey package: starts at $2,501

Note that all prices listed are before fees.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER RESALE TICKET SITES?

Depending on what section you want, it gets a little cheaper elsewhere for Beyoncé tickets.

VividSeats, a resale ticket company, offers upper bowl section tickets starting at $70, but they get as high as $148. Prices get more expensive than Ticketmaster in other sections. Club-level seating ranges from $171 to $791, and the lower level prices range from $186 to 389.

Floor seats on VividSeats start at $387 and are as high as $871 and those VIP packages? They start at $3,166.

StubHub, another resale ticket website, has 1,813 listings as of Thursday. Some of these listings are parking passes for $61, but the rest are seats scattered throughout all sections and levels in the stadium.

The lowest price is $75 in the upper level, and prices go as high as $1,328 for floor seats. The VIP tickets range from $1,350 to $8,550.

Note that all of these prices listed are before fees and are accurate as of Thursday.