Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

Mariah Rush
·2 min read

Gas prices have been steadily increasing amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Americans shouldn’t expect them to drop anytime soon, experts say. In the meantime, check out these five apps available for iOS and Android devices to help your pocketbook.

GasBuddy

GasBuddy is a favorite of users who like to save on gas.
GasBuddy, which has been around since 2000, is highly rated on the App Store for a good reason. The program claims if you get a free discount fuel card you’ll “never pay full price at the pump again.” The app gives you a map of the cheapest gas prices near you, and by using the free membership card you’ll save up to 25 cents per gallon. GasBuddy, which has more than 400,000 ratings averaging 4.7 stars, even alerts you to what amenities the nearby stations offer.

GetUpside

This one helps you save on more than just gas. According to the company, you can easily “get cash back on your everyday purchases, without changing anything about how you shop or live.” The app allows you to earn cash back on gas, groceries and restaurants by simply “checking in” on the app while at the establishment, or taking a photo of your receipt. You can save up to 25 cents on every gallon at major gas stations across the United States, and earn up to 45% cash back on over 17,000 restaurants and fast food places around the country.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is another app that shows you all of the cheapest gas prices near you. The free app will also show you any cash discounts available, or what amenities like car washes or ATMs are at each station.

Waze

The Waze application is displayed on a smartphone in San Francisco.
Fans of Waze will note its ability to get you where you want to go in the fastest time possible, while avoiding those annoying hiccups like traffic, construction or accidents. But the app also shows the cheapest gas prices along your route, making it the perfect app to launch while on a road trip.

Receipt Hog

It’s as simple as snap, earn and oink, according to Receipt Hog. The app says the user can take a photo of any receipt to earn cashback rewards with their shopping, including filling up on gas. You can cash out on PayPal, or with gift cards.

