‘All we want is safety for our children’: postcard from Afghanistan

(Getty Images)

Abdul Waheed sits on a makeshift bed in the camp where he is living just outside Kandahar in Afghanistan. He holds a crutch in his right hand as he talks about how he fled the Taliban. “There was a fight between the Taliban and people in my area and two of my friends were killed,” he says. “When I went to collect their bodies, the mines planted by the Taliban blew up”. The blast ripped apart the bones of his left leg and since then he hasn’t been able to walk properly. Once a farmer, Waheed is now in pain and bed ridden. He thought he had left the violence but it has followed him, with ear shattering sounds of rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and the chatter of gun fire spreading around the country as the Taliban advance.

Waheed is just one of the thousands of victims of this savage war in Afghanistan. It’s the land where fresh blood spilt over the earth before the last spill dried up. Two decades after the Taliban were removed from power by the US over their support for Osama Bin Laden in the wake of 11 September, they are now advancing across the country at breakneck speed. The insurgent advance begin in May, when US and other foreign troops began to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of military operations there. US President Joe Biden said that Afghans “have to fight for themselves” and the Taliban would have targeted US troops had they stayed. The only way to deliver peace and security, he said, was for Kabul to “work out a modus vivendi with the Taliban”, insisting takeover by the Islamists was not “inevitable”.

But since then, Taliban insurgents have moved fast, with almost a third of the country’s provincial capitals under their control. Today they captured Afghanistan’s second largest city, Kandahar - and they have rejected a power-sharing deal with the government.

Each military gain for the Taliban is one step closer to its goal of capturing Kabul and forcing President Ashraf Ghani to surrender. Ghani, who has been president since 2014, is weak and has failed to create a political conensus - into this vaccum, the Taliban are advancing, imposing harsh Islamic laws under the guise of installing law and order. “I am not hoping for peace,” says Waheed. “The nature of [the Taliban] means they are made for war.”

Story continues

The human cost is heartbreaking. The UN says that more than 1,000 civilians have been killed in the past month. Tens of thousands are living in makeshift camps with no shelter, hospitals are full and drought is compounding peoples’ suffering. Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, has warned, “this is a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria recently”. The British government has announced it is sending 600 UK troops to help the around 4,000 British nationals in Afghanistan to leave and to support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside British troops.

Abdul Waheed (Abdul Waheed)

Many fear a return to the regime of the 1990s, where there were public executions and girls were banned from school. Taliban spokesman and member of its negotiating team Suhail Shaheen has said that in the new government women will be allowed to work, go to school and can participate in politics although will have to wear the Hijab. But not many trust Taliban’s commitments. Human rights activist and former Minister of Women’s affairs Sima Samar sees a lack of commitment towards peace from the Taliban side. She says that the Taliban has to acknowledge that today’s Afghanistan is different than the nineties. More girls are enrolled in schools and universities and more women hold powerful positions than two decades ago. They need support and not punishment.

Meanwhile, a former senior UK military commander has said that if this carries on Afghanistan could once again become a base for international terrorism. “I don’t believe it’s in our own interest to have withdrawn,” says General Sir Richard Barrons. “In making that decision to leave we’ve not only, I think, sold the future of Afghanistan into a difficult place, we’ve also sent an unfortunate message to the west’s allies in the Gulf and Africa and Asia.”

A report from UN monitoring team has said that “the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remain closely aligned and show no indication of breaking ties”.

“The advancements of the Taliban in the recent days and weeks has dramatically sped up a process that had long been ongoing, in which people lose the belief that the state that has been constructed in Afghanistan over the last 20 years can succeed,” says Dr. Florian Weigand, Co-director of the Centre for the Study of Armed Groups at think tank ODI. He is receiving daily messages of people in Afghanistan. “They live in great fear as the frontlines are moving closer. Western countries must do everything in their power to stop the fighting, to ensure that civilians are protected, that war crimes are documented and investigated, and that the unfolding humanitarian crisis is mitigated. Ultimately, they need to work towards creating an environment that allows Afghans to decide on their future.”

Fatime left her house in the north-western Faryab province a month ago. She and her son are living in a camp for internationally displaced people (an IDP camp) in an area called Shahrak-e-Sabz. The name literally means “green city” but it’s the city of destitute; struck by drought, with people scrambling around in the dust to find what food they can - Fatime’s son is surviving on stale bread. She is a fragile woman in her sixties; her eyes appear lifeless, her face looks permanently terrified and she gasps whenever she says anything. Her husband, who is disabled, died before they got to the camp and she is concerned about how she and her son will cope without him. Her older son ran away from home and illegally crossed the border into Iran because of the poverty in his home country. He is working as a labourer there, and when Fatime asked him to come back, he said he has to pay some 10,000 Afghani (120$) loan to his traffickers, which he doesn’t have. “I am worried police will jail him in Iran,” Fatime says, wiping her tears.

Sima Samar (Sima Samar)

In the camps, people are dependent on the aid provided by non-governmental organizations but they are facing shortage of funds. As foreign troops wind up the withdrawal, due to be completed by August 31, international aid to Afghanistan has fallen.

Poverty, corruption and insecurity are just some of the piercing issues where the Kabul government has miserably failed the ordinary Afghan. Almost half the country’s population now lives below the national poverty line. In its recent report, Oxfam called Afghanistan as “the worst hunger hot spots” in the world. The pandemic and now the conflict are causing an increase in prices of basic items and the loss of jobs; scenes of women and children begging have increased all over the country. Corruption is rampant. Samar points out difficulties in the government, saying: “it is not that the Taliban are not powerful, we are weak.”

Like other Afghans, Waheed is tired of more than four decades of bloodshed and reluctantly willing to accept the Taliban as part of the government. What the average Afghan wants today is food on their table and when their children go outside, for them to come back safely, as they say, “with the two arms and two feet”.

On his 14th April speech from the Whitehouse’s Treaty Room, President Biden brought a card out from his pocket which he has been updating for last 12 years. It reminds him the exact number of American soldiers killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. He looked at the camera and read from the card; “2,448 US troops have died in Afghanistan conflict”. Unfortunately, he doesn’t keep any track of Afghan civilians killed during the war.

On the other side, the Taliban are capitalizing on the situation. There is a generational gap in the group where older generations have fought against the Soviets and civil war of nineties and the new generation is extremely militant and influenced by Al-Qaeda. With the rising violence and human rights abuses, the prospects for peace in Afghanistan have darkened. Afghans are experiencing again the similar situation of nineties when the civil war has swallowed the country.

The Afghans are exasperated after 43 years of bloodshed and the incompetency of their leaders. And the country’s atrocious situation is not going to change unless all parties return to negotiating table, rejecting their rigidity, the blame game, their egos, and greed and seriously look for a peaceful solution. It is high stakes. Afghanistan’s survival as a sovereign nation is in danger - and it needs immediate support from its allies.

@kaqibb

Read More

Britain to deploy 600 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate nationals amid Taliban gains

Evening Standard Comment: The West cannot give up on Afghanistan

Tom Tugendhat: Afghanistan deployment to assist evacuation is ‘sign of failure’