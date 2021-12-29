If you want to ‘read’ more in the new year, don’t miss out on this major Amazon deal

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter your major, being a student usually involves lots of reading. So the thought of picking up a book for pleasure? That might be a hard sell.

Rather than deprive yourself of so much good content, why not take up audiobooks? They’re the perfect way to get swept away in a good story without actually having to plug away reading on your own. Plus, you can listen to an audiobook while you’re doing other things like exercising, cooking, falling asleep, anything really.

When it comes to accessing the most and the best audiobooks, Audible is really the only service worth considering. There are more than 200,000 titles available on Audible, including classics like Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, plus popular new reads like Will Smith’s biography Will and the latest Jodi Picoult novel, Wish You Were Here.

As if the selection wasn't reason enough to sign up, there's also an impressive Audible deal going down right now. Rather than pay $14.95 per month for the subscription, new subscribers will only pay $5.95 per month for the first three months. That's more than $25 in savings!

Because this Audible deal is so massive, it's only available for a limited time. Sign up today to take advantage, and if for some reason you don't like it, you can cancel at any time.

Once you’ve subscribed, you can begin creating a must-listen list. Of course, you may already have some titles in mind, but if not, be sure to check out Audible’s lists. You can check out new releases, biographies and memoirs or even travel books to inspire your next adventure.

If you liked this story, check out how to access Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now $25 off — here's how to get the exclusive deal

Gen Z can't get enough of these 4 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Here's how to access Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+ and more for only $0.99 per month

7 healthy eating hacks every college student should try

The post If you want to ‘read’ more in the new year, don’t miss out on this major Amazon deal appeared first on In The Know.