Want to Prove My Potential in Every Single Session, Says Rajkumar Pal

Attacking hockey midfielder Rajkumar Pal made a dream debut earlier this year. He was given an opportunity by chief coach Graham Reid to show his potential against world champions Belgium at the FIH Hockey Pro League. The young lad from Uttar Pradesh's Karampur village ensured he did not disappoint.

Now a regular feature in the Indian core probable group, Rajkumar is aiming to become an integral part of the national team.

"My aim now is to prove my potential in every single session, in every single opportunity I get. We have a very strong pool of players and there is a healthy internal competition to make the final squad. I have received great support from the senior players who encourage me to play to my potential. I look forward to build on this momentum," he said.

Speaking about his experience over the past six months, Rajkumar feels the team management's efforts to keep the players motivated through the Covid-19 induced lockdown was extremely important.

"With no activities at all, it was very difficult to feel motivated but the team management, especially chief coach and scientific advisor ensured we were kept occupied with online activities, English classes and a regular fitness regime. They also ensured we were not fatigued mentally," the midfielder said.

He also expressed that hockey has given him a new lease of life. "For young boys from small villages like where I come from, there are very few opportunities to make a living or find the right career path."

"I am fortunate I was encouraged to play a sport that is governed by a professionally run federation which ensures talent is recognised and nurtured," he said adding that youngsters who aspire to make the Indian team must take the annual national championships seriously.