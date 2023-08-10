‘We want to play the best.’ A Q&A with Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley.

Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley heads into his senior season for the Eagles as a University of Kentucky commit who ranked as the top high school football recruit in the state this year.

The four-star prospect also tops our preseason Herald-Leader Hundred list of Kentucky high school football’s best players.

Boley chatted with the Herald-Leader about his commitment to UK, his team and the upcoming season as LCA tries this fall to return to the Class 2A state championship game for the third time in four seasons.

This Q&A has been edited for clarity.

Question: What’s it been like for you since you announced your commitment to Kentucky this summer?

Answer: “It’s been awesome. I’ve been recruiting a lot to be honest. I’m just trying to build this class, trying to get the best class we can, trying to get some weapons, some big guys up front. We’ve been getting a bunch of big guys on defense, lately. ... We’re really putting together a good class.”

Q: You’ve had some time to sit with the decision. You had a lot of great offers. Why did it come down to Kentucky for you?

A: “It just felt like home. With Coach (Liam) Coen coming back, it just felt like where I was supposed to be. With the offense he runs, I feel like that fits perfectly to my play style. So I just felt like it was a best-case scenario. It’s perfect.”

Q: Last year, you were injured and missed about a game and a half. But you still threw for almost 4,000 yards and 36 TDs. What did you learn from last year?

A: “Just being in the offense — of course, I’d never played an offense like that before. I was in the wing-T the two years before. So, it was just a big learning experience all of last year. I learned to be in the shotgun a lot and to do a lot more play-action stuff. It was definitely really fun. And I’m really excited for this year. We got some really good stuff going in the playbook.”

Q: What do you think you’ve most improved on?

A: “As a team, I feel like we’ve gotten bigger and stronger, all our guys. ... Some of the young guys are really gonna get some valuable minutes for us just because they have gotten much bigger and stronger. … We’re really put together this year. Our defense is really put together and is really looking good. I think all around, our O-line is really big and I feel like we’re going to be really strong in the run game this year, which I feel like is going to open (things) up.

“Personally, the footwork — everything with my feet, my hips, everything like that. I really dedicated the offseason to just getting my feet right and just getting stronger, too, and gaining some weight.”

Quarterback Cutter Boley (7), center, joins his teammates in checking out the proceedings during Lexington Christian’s photo day last month. The Eagles kick off their season Aug. 19 against Bowling Green.

Cutter Boley passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in his debut campaign for Lexington Christian last year despite missing time because of injury.

Q: We’ve got to talk about your schedule, because the first five weeks are ridiculous. You face Class 5A preseason No. 1 Bowling Green, then 4A No. 1 Boyle County, then 1A No. 1 Pikeville, then 3A No. 1 Christian Academy-Louisville. And then there’s the big rivalry game with Lexington Catholic. That’s a really tough early schedule. Did you look at your coaches like, “What are we doing?”

A: “No. I think it’s awesome. We try to play the best competition we can, especially with our expectations. ... We want to play the best. We want to be on the biggest stages possible to be able to show our guys off and stuff like that.”

Q: The Bowling Green game will be at Western Kentucky University’s football stadium. You have to be chomping at the bit to get to that one.

A: “I’m excited to get to play at WKU. It’s going to be cool.”

Q: The quarterbacks for these teams are some of the best, too. Bowling Green’s Deuce Bailey, Boyle’s Sage Dawson, Pikeville’s Isaac Duty, CAL’s Cole Hodge and LexCath’s Jackson Wasik all had tremendous seasons last year. They’ll be looking to come after the team that Cutter Boley plays for. How psyched are you to be drawing those comparisons week after week?

A: “It’s going to be really exciting. I know a lot of those guys and they’re really good players. They are all going to be really fun games. That’s where we want to be — tough games against the best teams. That’s the funnest thing about football.”

Q: LCA now has Brady Hensley, a first-team all-state senior running back transfer from Madison Central, to go along with talented sophomores BJ Evans and Mac Darland and last year’s leading receiver Parker Chaney, who broke some school records. What’s the connection been like with the new guys and the returnees, so far?

A: “This summer’s been really good. We’ve been able to go out every day and throw balls with them. It’s gotten a lot better, especially with some of the new guys and some of the younger guys from last year.”

Q: What excites you most about this year’s team?

A: “I like being here. At practice, it’s been so much fun. I love this group of guys. So, I’m excited to see what we can do. I think we can really do something special. We have a really talented group where we have tons of weapons, our defense is going to be really strong. Our offense is going to be really strong. … We could break some records, so I’m really happy.”

Q: How do you like your chances of getting LCA back to Kroger Field for a state championship?

A: “That’s definitely the expectation: To be at Kroger Field in December and get a ring this year for sure. That’s definitely the ultimate goal. That’s the ultimate expectation. So I see nothing less than that with this team.”

Four-star Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley committed to the University of Kentucky in May, handing Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Liam Coen the program’s most highly touted prospect of the recruiting website era.

Lexington Christian schedule

Home games in all capital letters. Kickoff times local to site.

Aug. 19: Bowling Green, 8 p.m.-1

Aug. 26: Boyle County, 8 p.m.-2

Sept. 2: PIKEVILLE, 8 p.m.

Sept. 8: At Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: LEXINGTON CATHOLIC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: SHAWNEE, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: FORT KNOX, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: WEB DUBOIS, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: At Washington County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: At Raceland, 7:30 p.m.

1-Rafferty’s Bowl at Western Kentucky University; 2-Rebel Bowl at Boyle County High School in Danville.

