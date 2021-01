Want to pick up running while stuck at home? Here’s a beginner’s guide to getting started (OLD)

Start slowly and build up to your goal during your daily exercise under tier 3 and 4 (iStock)

The pandemic has put a stop to sporting events across the UK from football matches to park runs.

The rising cases of coronavirus led health secretary, Matt Hancock, to announce the extension of tier 4 restrictions in England, meaning that from 31 December, more than two-thirds of the country are banned from mixing households and all non-essential businesses must close.

This includes gyms, classes and group exercise activities. During the first lockdown in March, many took up running as part of their daily exercise and it remains a simple, inexpensive way to get some fresh air and stay active as we spend January in similar circumstances.

The Couch to 5K app saw a huge surge in users joining since lockdown first began earlier this year. More than 858,000 people downloaded the NHS backed app and got running between March and the end of June, a 92 per cent increase from over the same period last year.

It’s also not surprising many have also taken running up as part of their daily exercise, too. It's free, requires very little equipment and is simple to get started. Plus, with regular practice, you can improve quickly.

If you’re new to it, visit our IndyBest running section for all our tried and tested reviews of the kit you may need, from the best trainers, watches, belts, leggings, sunglasses, armbands and sports bras.

Either way, there's a whole host of resources and tools at your disposal to help you meet your fitness goals. Here’s the expert guide.

How to start running 5K

Setting a target is one way to add structure to a run, and give you something to aim for. Download a running app like MapMyRun to help track the distance, pace and time, too and is the easiest way to improve on your runs each time.

Running 5km is a common goal for new runners, not only because of the viral challenge, but because it’s long enough to require stamina and a level of fitness but easily achievable if you stick to it. But you can start with any distance suitable to you.

Once you work up to 5k, you can then set new goals like running a 10km, a half marathon and maybe even a marathon and sign up to next year's London marathon. Or just work on improving your time on the 5k.

“If you're looking to build up to your first 5km, the most important thing is to build gradually,” says Kieran Alger, founder of Man V Miles.

In our guide to the best women's running leggings, we loved this supportive pair Under Armour

“If you aim to run too far, or try to run too fast it can increase your risk of injury but also just make it all feel horrible,” he adds.

Rather than attempting it all in one run, he suggests building up distance slowly, with a mix of running and walking. “Run for a bit, walk when you feel the need and then run again when you feel recovered."

"It's also good to find somewhere to do laps close to home so you're always within walking distance should you need to stop,” Alger recommends.

For men, our reviewers found this t-shirt fit well and is fast-drying Under Armour

As the weather changes, make sure you’re keeping cool and dry in the right gear. Our IndyBest reviewers were impressed with the Under Armour women's UA rush cold gear running tights, (Under Armour, £60), which supported our muscles during our sessions, preventing any signs of cramp and keeping us comfortable throughout.

The Under Armour rush run short sleeve (Under Armour, £55), also comes highly recommended from our pick of the best men’s running gear. It feels and fits great, is quick-drying and has an ideal near-skin fit, which is particularly good around the chest and shoulders.

How to find the right running shoes

Once you’ve decided on how far you want to run, it’s important to be well-equipped to assist with your training. Although the only real essential piece of kit you need is good trainers.

“A good pair of running shoes isn't a golden ticket to becoming a brilliant runner, but it can make the difference between having an enjoyable time out on the roads and not. You want to have the right tools for the job, whether that is training for a marathon, running for cardio fitness or for a boost to your mental health,” says Alger.

He recommends not falling into the trap of thinking the higher the price tag, the better the shoes. "One runners' perfect shoes might be £60, while others are £200. It's just all about finding what works with your needs, feet and running style.”

His tells The Independent to consider what you need the shoe to do – will you run road, trails, treadmill, gravel paths in parks? How far will you run and how fast?

“Some shoes are made a bit more like a luxury saloon while others are stripped back sports cars for shorter, faster runs,” he says.

If you're starting out with low mileage at a slower pace, Alger advises looking for a versatile running shoe that can cope with a wide range of running, for example, something that works well for road, light trail paths and treadmills.

“First and foremost you want comfort, the shoe should feel like it almost disappears on your foot. For a lot of people that will mean a more cushioned shoe,” he says.

However, if you’re an experienced runner, a pair of noticeably worn-out shoes suggests it's time for a change. It’s recommended that you should change your running shoes every 300-500 miles.

Alger says: “This is largely because the midsole foam degrades over time, becoming more compressed through impact and that can hamper its cushioning properties."

He suggests looking for signs of wear, such as the outersole heel and toes areas, before beginning to look for a replacement pair.

"If you suddenly notice a difference in how they feel on the foot while you run, eg, you develop blistering, sore spots on your feet or unusual niggles, this can also be a trigger to check your shoes.”

Just because a shoe is more expensive doesn't mean it's better for your feet New Balance

Most running specialist shops offer treadmill testing where staff can help you decide on the best pair for you, but since the lockdown has put a stop to that, you’ll need to head online to help in your choice.

Alger recommends watching videos on YouTube as part of your research, and there's many running specific channels such as the Global Triathlon Network, The Run Experience and The Running Channel.

IndyBest recommends the New Balance fresh foam 1080v10 London (New Balance, from £135) for both men and women, which were loved by our reviewers for being lightweight, giving a smooth ride on the road and keeping legs feeling fresh even after a long run. The midsole was praised for keeping the foot in place and anchoring the heel for an all-rounder shoe that excelled in comfort and performance.

Once you've bought a pair, Alger recommends wearing them at home around the house to get an idea for how they feel on your feet before heading out on a run.

Use an app to guide your runs

If you want to track your distance, measure your heart rate and increase your average speed, apps like Couch To 5K do just that. The NHS approved podcasts aim to get you off your couch and completing 5km in nine weeks through three runs a week.

You can pick a celebrity coach to guide each run including Jo Whiley, Sarah Millican, Sanjeev Kohli or Michael Johnson to keep things entertaining and the key is consistency.

It’s suitable for all ages and abilities, week one starts off small with just a brisk five-minute walk, with alternating one minute of running and one and a half minutes of walking for a total of 20 minutes. Download it here for Android and here for iOS.

Plug into your favourite music or podcast

Running can also be some time to yourself if you have children or are in a flatshare that offers little alone time.

One way to drown out the noise is with a pair of headphones that won’t fall out or be a distraction, but allow you to listen to that podcast you’ve been meaning to get around to or get an extra burst of motivation with your favourite album.

These Jabra elite active earbuds fit well without fear of falling out during our tester’s run The Independent

Our favourites are the Jabra elite active 75t, (Very, £209) which performed superbly during high-impact exercises and are the most comfortable pair we found.

Our tester said: "Be prepared to run, jump and burpee without any interruptions or feeling the need to readjust the earbuds – they fit snugly without the feeling of completely blocking your ears."

For more running gear reviews, read our guide to the best running headphones, the best running sunglasses and the best running watches

