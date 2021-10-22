Want a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J booster? Here’s where to get your shot in South Florida

Are you thinking of mixing and matching vaccines for your COVID-19 booster?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the all-clear to mixing and matching boosters while also authorizing Moderna and J&J booster doses, opening up new possibilities.

Boosters will give you more antibodies whether or not you get the same vaccine brand. And while experts aren’t recommending one booster over another, some evidence suggests certain combinations — the Moderna booster, for instance, could give your immune system a bigger boost, according to McClatchy News.

However, there are rules on who can get a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster, and when. Not every pharmacy or government-run vaccine site carries all the brands either.

Here’s what to know if you want a shot and where to get one:

Who can get a COVID booster and when?

Pfizer boosters for certain groups have been available since September. Now, boosters for Moderna and J&J are also available for those eligible.

People 18 and older who got J&J’s single-dose vaccine can get any booster at least two months after receiving an initial dose.

People fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna can get any booster at least six months after completing the two-dose series if they are 65 and older or are at least 18 and meet one of the following conditions:

▪ Is a long-term care facility resident

▪ Has an underlying health condition that makes them at risk for severe COVID illness. Eligible conditions include, but are not limited to, cancer, diabetes type 1 and 2, pregnancy, obesity and chronic kidney disease.

▪ Has a job that makes them at increased risk for being exposed to COVID-19 and falling ill with the disease. This includes healthcare workers and essential workers such as teachers and grocery store workers.

Other things to know:

Boosters are not the same as third shots, which were authorized in August for people with weaker immune systems who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna. The Moderna booster is also a different dose amount.

Story continues

People who completed the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series or the one-dose J&J are still considered fully vaccinated, even if they don’t get the booster.

Where can you get a COVID booster at a Florida pharmacy?

Retail pharmacies including CVS, Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie are offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters. While some retailers offer more than one vaccine brand, it’s possible not every store has a dose in stock.

You don’t need to get the booster at the same place you received your first or second dose The easiest way to see if a store near you is offering the booster dose is to check online for an appointment.

▪ CVS Health owns CVS stores, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas — Offers Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Does not carry J&J. Appointments are recommended. To schedule a shot at CVS, Navarro or CVS y mas, visit CVS.com.

▪ Walgreens — Offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters. Appointments can be made online through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 800-WALGREENS or your local Walgreens. Walk-ins can also schedule a same day appointment, pending availability.

▪ Publix —Pfizer and Moderna boosters available by appointment and walk-in, subject to availability. To schedule an appointment, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine.

▪ Walmart and Sam’s Club — Offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters by appointment and walk-in, subject to availability. To schedule an appointment at Walmart, visit walmart.com/covid. For Sam’s Club, visit samsclub.com/covid.

▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más —Offers Pfizer boosters and will likely offer Moderna boosters soon. It’s not clear if the stores will have J&J. The company did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment. To check for an appointment at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Costco — Pfizer boosters are available. Some stores might also have Moderna or J&J boosters. Appointments can be made online at costco.com through the pharmacy tab. Some stores also accept walk-ins, subject to availability.

What you need to bring:

Expect to fill out a consent form either online or on-site with self-screening questions to determine eligibility. At the pharmacy, you will be asked to show proof of your completed two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series or the one-dose J&J, either with your CDC vaccination card or your immunization record. Some retail pharmacies may also ask for additional info such as your driver’s license, Social Security number and insurance card.

Remember, you won’t have to pay for the dose. Insurance will cover it. If you don’t have insurance, the federal government will pay it.

Where can you get a COVID vaccine booster in Miami-Dade County?

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available at drive-thru and walk-up sites in Miami-Dade County. Boosters can also be found at retail pharmacies. Some doctor offices and urgent care centers may also have the dose in stock.

Pfizer booster is available at all drive-thru and walk-up sites run by Miami-Dade County. The county did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s inquiry on whether it would also be offering Moderna and J&J boosters.

Some of the vaccine locations in Miami-Dade require appointments. Other sites, like the ones listed below, don’t require appointments but recommend them:

County-run sites offering Pfizer’s booster include drive-thru sites including Tropical Park and Zoo Miami. There are also walk-up (wait standing in line instead of in your car) sites including Aventura Mall and the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A few county-run sites offer both drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations including Miami Dade College North Campus and Jose Marti Park in Miami.

To find a booster site in Miami-Dade County, use miamidade.gov/vaccine. The website provides information on vaccine type, hours of operations and if an appointment is required. And remember, you don’t need to get the booster at the same place you received your other doses.

What you need to bring: Expect to fill out a consent form online or on site. You will need a valid photo ID and proof that you’ve completed your first two Pfizer or Moderna doses or your first J&J dose, either with your CDC vaccination card or your immunization record.

Remember, you won’t have to pay for the dose. Insurance will cover it. If you don’t have insurance, the federal government will pay it.

Where to get COVID booster in Broward County?

All drive-thru and walk-up sites in Broward County only carry Pfizer.

The sites don’t take appointments — just show up and wait in line. Most of the government-run sites in Broward County are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car; a few are drive-thru. You also don’t need to get the booster at the same place you received your other doses.

Walk-up sites include Vizcaya Park in Miramar, C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs. Dirve-thru sites include Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach Citi Centre in Pompano Beach.

For a full list of vaccine sites and hours of operations, visit https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx

What you need to bring: You will need to sign a consent form on site that includes self-screening questions. You will also need to show proof that you’ve completed your first two Pfizer or Moderna doses or your one-dose J&J either with your CDC vaccination card or your immunization record.

Remember, you won’t have to pay for the dose. Insurance will cover it. If you don’t have insurance, the federal government will pay it.