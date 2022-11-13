‘I want people to walk away with a sense we can triumph together’: the making of Mandela the musical

Sarah Crompton
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer</span>
Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

A musical about the life and times of Nelson Mandela sounds a risky proposition; in the past, musicals about politicians have met with mixed success. Stephen Sondheim’s hit Assassins dramatised the life of the men and women who attempted to kill US presidents, but his Anyone Can Whistle, a satire about a corrupt mayor, was an early flop. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice made a world-beating hit of Evita, about the life of Eva Perón, but 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, a show about racism and the White House by the distinguished team of Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner, lasted seven performances on Broadway.

Undaunted, South African songwriting brothers Shaun and Greg Dean Borowsky have been developing Mandela the musical for seven years. The result, with a book by Laiona Michelle (who wrote Little Girl Blue about Nina Simone) and additional music by Bongi Duma, opens at London’s Young Vic this month, starring Michael Luwoye, who played Hamilton – another hit show about politics – on Broadway.

In the rehearsal room, its American director, Schele Williams, who lives New York, seems remarkably calm – and absolutely convinced that telling Mandela’s story through a musical is a serious and credible undertaking. “When I met Shaun and Greg, I could see the passion just oozing from them. They had such a clear reason for wanting to tell the story – and it wasn’t to do with a big commercial idea.

The way to make Mandela navigate the world on stage in a believable way was to change the way we hear him

“These are two white South Africans who would have grown up with a very different life and understanding of their country and their people had it not been for Nelson Mandela. They wanted to tell that story of humanity. Those are the best stories to do in musicals because we get to see inside the soul in ways that are elevated because of the music. Music is the thing that connects us most.”

When Williams first got involved in 2018, the show contained dialogue, but it is now entirely sung through. “We did a concert version at the Lincoln Center in New York and realised that there was a level of gravitas that exists when Mandela sang. In the spoken scenes, it felt as if that dropped, not because of the actors, but because we all have an impression of what he sounds like. The way to make Mandela navigate the world on stage in a believable way was to change the way we hear him.”

The musical begins in 1960 at the time of the Sharpeville massacre, when 249 unarmed South Africans protesting against the country’s pass laws were killed or injured by police. It ends in 1990, when Mandela was released from imprisonment and continued the long walk to freedom that culminated in the dismantling of apartheid and his election as the first Black president of a free South Africa.

By shining a light on a less familiar part of the Mandela story, Williams hopes to deepen our understanding of his role in the struggle to end apartheid. “When people think of him, they think about the statesman, the man who was always wise and always knew what to say. What we discover is a young man who changed his ideology on how to fight – and the consequence of that was 27 years in jail. We examine the personal sacrifices that he made. He wasn’t able to be a father or a husband.

“There aren’t a lot of people who I know that would say, ‘I have to save my people, my country. That means I cannot raise my children or bury my son.’ There are not a lot of people in this world who are willing to die for their principles and for the freedom of their people.

Nelson Mandela after his release from Victor Verster prison, 1990.
Nelson Mandela after his release from Victor Verster prison, 1990. Photograph: Ulli Michel/Reuters

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is to tell stories that no one else wanted to tell,” continues Williams, who is a founding member of Black Theatre United, an organisation devoted to protecting “Black people, Black theatre and Black lives” in communities across the US. To bring this one to life, she has assembled a team of British, American and white and Black South African collaborators, a rehearsal room vision of Mandela’s rainbow nation.

For some, the story comes very close to home. Gregory Maqoma, the renowned choreographer, grew up in Soweto and his childhood memories are full of the sights and sounds of apartheid, of soldiers standing in his school checking only the approved curriculum was taught to the Black children, of burning tyres and burning buildings. “It is upsetting to revisit it in a way,” he says. “But I take all of the trauma and allow it to manifest in the work.”

When we see someone as a political icon, we forget that they are still human, that they experience love and pain

For Maqoma, creating a physical language that represents the way in which the people of South Africa became a part of the struggle, forging their own revolution around Mandela and his comrades, felt “hugely daunting”. “You are dealing with the story of an icon. But many times, when we see someone as a political icon, we forget that they are still human, that they experience love and pain just as much as we do.”

Some people in South Africa today feel that Mandela’s legacy is less substantial than they hoped, that economic inequality leaves too much of the Black population in poverty. But for Maqoma his significance is clear. “My mother feels love for Mandela, my father was part of the African National Congress [Mandela’s party] and that love and affection goes to me too,” he says. “If it wasn’t for people like Nelson Mandela there was a huge chance that our country would have gone up in flames.”

Rehearsing a dance routine for the Mandela musical
Rehearsing a dance routine. Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

The musical has the backing of the Mandela family and specifically of his granddaughter Nandi Mandela and his great grandson Luvuyo Madasa. Both are descendants from Mandela’s first marriage to Evelyn Mase. “Nandi Mandela is the mother of the show,” says Williams. “Nothing has been off limits for us and she has been incredibly supportive of the way we are telling the story. She has also been very generous in saying that Mandela wasn’t the movement: his comrades were also important.”

One area to navigate is the character of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a heroine during the early years of her husband’s imprisonment when she was herself imprisoned, beaten and held in solitary confinement, but who ran her own reign of terror in Soweto in the late 80s and was subsequently found accountable for “gross violations of human rights” by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“I am here to join the dots, and understand how she got from A to B,” says Scottish actor Danielle Fiamanya of the role. “It is important for me to be able to portray the story and show her journey from the beginning; things have a start before they have an end and we need to tell people how she suffered and endured and what a warrior she was. It’s an unfathomable life.”

Fiamanya has been impressed by the way that the team has come together to create a show that is inspired by real lives, but also has the communicative qualities of art. “The piece is bigger than all of us and it has required us to band together from day one to execute something authentic.”

Maqoma agrees. “Telling the story with the utmost honesty and sincerity,” he says,“that for me was key to this project.”

Luwoye Fiamanya as Nelson and Winnie Mandela.
Danielle Fiamanya as Winnie Mandela, in rehearsal with Michael Luwoye as Nelson. Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

What does he hope audiences will take from the show? “I think we’ve lost so much humanity. It’s easy for decisions to be taken on the basis of economics and we’ve forgotten what makes people wake up every day. I just want people to walk away with a sense that we are still human, we need each other, we can hold hands together and we can triumph together. That’s what I hope for.”

As for Williams, she is thrilled that the piece has ended up with its premiere in London, a city that played its own part in the anti-apartheid struggle. “It should be here,” she says. “There are more South African expats here than anywhere else. And when I stand outside South Africa House, I remember all the footage I’ve seen of those protests and the massive rallies that the British people held [protesting against the white South African regime].

“The British people were incredible. The government was the last to get on board. It was the people; they started sanctioning products on their own. For the people who stood protesting outside South Africa House day after day to come to see this story, it would be an honour.”

Latest Stories

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist on Saturday night as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary (6-6-2) while defenceman Rasmus Andersson chipped in with a pair of assists. Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois replied for Winnipeg (8-4-1), who entered the night on a 6-0-1 tear and possession of the league's third-longest active points streak. Calgary native Josh Morrissey

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 6 best moments in Canadian soccer history

    Canada will be looking to add another signature moment at the 2022 World Cup.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they've played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. It's the engineer in him. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers. A year ago, Wright put in his two weeks. A nearly full season in Jacksonville offered him a bit of financial flexibilit