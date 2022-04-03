Want a pair of Apple AirPods Pro? Get them for 30% off today at Amazon

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save a whopping $75 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro right now at Amazon.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tune in to your favorite playlists and podcasts with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro. Perfect for poolside lounging while on spring break or passing the time while traveling, these earbuds rank among the best headphones we've ever tried and, right now, they're selling for an incredible price at Amazon.

The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $174—a whopping $75 markdown from the full $249 retail price. Not only is this the best deal on these earbuds right now, it's also the lowest price we've seen this year.

Best Buy sale: Shop TVs, games and more quality technology at deep discounts at this Best Buy outlet sale

Why is there a coin shortage? Quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies are in short supply again

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

Take advantage of this limited-time Amazon deal and snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for a massive 30% markdown today.
Better still, the AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your headphones on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are hard to beat. Just be quick: We've seen this one sell out a few times now—and this epic deal is sure to go fast.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $174 (Save $75).

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple AirPods Pro: Get these popular earbuds at Amazon for $75 off

