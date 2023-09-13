Want to get paid to attend Taylor Swift concerts? How to apply for new $100k+ gig

Calling all Swifties … are you Ready For It?

If it’s been one of your Wildest Dreams to have a full-time job dedicated to Taylor Swift, you’re in luck. USA TODAY and The Tennessean are hiring an official Taylor Swift Reporter focused on her concerts, fan base and impact on the music industry.

Call it What You Want, but this one-of-a-kind gig is a pretty cool opportunity for anyone interested in media, entertainment, or just Taylor Swift alone, especially in the midst of the Eras Tour.

“Swift’s fan base has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms,” the job posting says. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.”

This will be a remote position and the Taylor Swift Reporter will get to travel internationally, too.

According to the job posting, the hourly rate for this role will range between $21.63 and $50.87. Here’s what to know if you want to apply:

Taylor Swift Reporter job requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s in communications, journalism, marketing or a related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom.

Proven success in creating relevant, shareable stories that serve a loyal audience.

The ability to work collaboratively with a nationwide team of reporters, editors, photographers and producers to tell meaningful stories that serve specific audiences.

Ability to report in more than one language preferred.

How to apply:

Applications can be submitted online with the following documents:

Resume

A video cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

Links to 4-8 online samples of your work.

You can find the more information about the Taylor Swift Reporter role online here.