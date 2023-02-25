Want to own a prison? Well good news — this one is for sale in Missouri. Check it out

Basic houses are so 2022, and nothing shows it more than this unique…uh....structure that just landed on the real estate market in Harrisonville, Missouri.

Yes, it is a jail. Or, rather, a former detention center.

“This property located one block off the historical Harrisonville Square, the former Cass County Missouri Law Enforcement Center and Detention Center/Jail is located on a half-acre corner lot,” the listing on NextHome says. “This solid brick and concrete building was built to last.”

For $195,000 you can be the proud owner of a building that features:

34 cells with toilets and sinks

5,300 square feet of office space

Secured fenced lot

“This property has been used mostly for storage by the county previously, and the new owner has completed the Asbestos abatement, extensive cleaning, and repainted the exterior,” the listing notes.

“The site has been used for two movie (filming) locations that will be released soon. Other discussions has been apartments, office space, escape rooms, the list goes on.”

The ex-jail caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights interesting real estate, and people were, well... intrigued.

“Someone converted a jail in Boston to a bar and hotel when I lived there,” one person said. “It was the it place to go. This has business opportunity written all over it.”

“*local school district has entered the chat*” another joked.

“I mean I wouldn’t wanna live here but I’d go to a restaurant in an abandoned jail!” someone said. “Plus it prob already has an industrial kitchen.”

“I remember the prison was helpful in the ‘Walking Dead,’” one person joked.

“This would make a great AirBnB. Imagine being able to tell your friends that you’re going on a short vacation. To jail,” another noted.

“Love it, but so many issues,” someone said.

“Watch some deranged TikToker buy this,” one person tweeted.

“For the price of a one bedroom in zone 6 in London you can buy a 34 celled jail. I’m in,” another said.

Harrisonville is about 35 miles south of Kansas City.

The building is currently “pending,” according to the listing.

