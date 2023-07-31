Want to own your own brewery, Boise? This ‘beloved’ one is for sale for $3.5 million

If owning a brewery sounds like a dream come true, you’re in luck.

An Idaho brand familiar to many Boise beer drinkers is on the market.

Powderhaus Brewing Co., 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., is for sale, according to a media release from real estate company TOK Commercial, which describes it as a “beloved local brewery” and a “highly successful business venture.”

The asking price? $3.5 million, according to broker Adam Bledsoe.

Powderhaus owners Mark and Lisa Schmidt opened the Garden City brewery in 2015, according to the release. It includes an 8,000-square-foot production facility and a tap room.

Powderhaus “will be offered for sale as a ‘turnkey’ venture,” according to the release, “and will continue normal operations, offering all the ‘Hausers’ a place to grab their favorite brew, even as the business is marketed for sale.”

Year-round beers include Snow Blind Hazy IPA, First Turns IPA, Haus Session Ale and Evans Gate Scotch Ale.