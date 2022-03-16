Want to ‘be your own boss’ online? Here’s why it’s not so simple

Hussein Kesvani
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: visualspace/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: visualspace/Getty Images

Every March, Silicon Valley executives, Wall Street investors, hackers, digital designers and other creatives meet in Austin, Texas, to discuss the future of the internet. Most years, this involves various panels forecasting social media trends, startups promoting themselves for increased funding, and endless debates around how useful tech companies actually are to society. This year, however, there seemed to be only one subject on most people’s lips: the “Creator Economy”. Indeed, at this year’s South by Southwest festival, there were dozens of panels on it, ranging from giving content creators “Autonomy” to how brands can get in on it too.

Much like NFTs, Crypto and Web3, the “Creator Economy” feels like a phenomenon without an obvious root, on which marketing agencies, PR firms and the tech industry have become fixated. Some argue that the term has a long history, harking back to the early days of the internet, when Stanford Engineering professor Paul Saffo used the phrase to refer to animators and illustrators, in what he considered to be a new, wholly digital economy. In recent years, however, the term has been liberally used by Silicon Valley tech CEOs and venture capital funds, in reference to content creators such as YouTubers and podcasters earning money through a hybrid of brand partnerships, ad revenue and subscription platforms such as Patreon, as well as influencers on consumer facing platforms advertising products and services directly through TikTok and Instagram.

The future of the internet?

To tech CEOs like Li Jin, founder of investment fund Atelier Ventures, the “Creator Economy” is the foundation upon which a new version of the Internet will be built. She explains in the New Yorker that “anyone whose fame stems from online channels, if they are able to earn income through that influence, I consider that to be the creator economy”. To Jin, such a structure should be welcomed, on the basis that it gives creators more control and freedom over their work, and would open the internet up to more creative possibilities.

One problem in interrogating this vision of a “Creator Economy” is its vagueness. Most of us can get our heads around considering YouTubers who film, edit and publish videos to be “creators”, as might we apply that term to podcasters, or to visual artists putting their work on to Etsy. But it becomes more difficult to apply this understanding to other kinds of creative work – for example, streamers who take small cash donations through live broadcasts on Twitch, or journalists who turn to platforms like Substack as a source of stable income rather than the precarity of a standard newsroom. Moreover, the tile of “creator” tends to be given to individuals who are the public face of content – meaning that those who, for example, design thumbnails for YouTube videos, fix the sound quality on podcasts, or even manage the upload schedules of big influencers, tend not to be seen as “creators”, or much considered by VCs hoping to cash in on the “Creator Economy”.

Art optimised for the algorithm

To my mind, though, the second problem is how this idea hands tech platforms the power to decide what counts as “valuable” creative work, which often has far less to do with artistic merit than a creator’s personal investment in the tech itself. I’m grateful to be able to make a portion of my income through podcasting and streaming on Patreon, but I’m also aware that much of this is a result of having an existing media profile which makes my work more discoverable to the public. As someone who has spent much of my career producing online content for various outlets, I have an expert knowledge of what kinds of content garners attention on different social media platforms. In that way, much actual creative work itself is secondary. The primary focus is optimising that work so that platforms notice and promote it.

This means that independent creatives lacking resources will often struggle against their wealthier counterparts, or that creators producing content that some major platforms have unclear rules on – for example, adult content creators on Onlyfans – have to constantly navigate changes in rules and regulations, as well as sudden algorithmic changes, all of which will have a significant impact on their income. While some platforms might make it easier to publish content to personalised audiences – making the process of earning money easier – the “Creator Economy”, far from liberating digital content producers, further binds them to the commercial logics of tech platforms. Consequently, creators, far from having financial stability, are forced into further precarious gig work, incentivised to create content that platforms demand in order to make a living.

It is unclear how the “Creator Economy” will look like in the future, where predictions about a functional ‘Web3’ system have ranged from hyper-localised patronage networks to creators having their own micro social media platforms. What’s missing in all these visions, however, is a framework in which creatives get a better deal out of their work, or, more broadly, how a new version of the internet might make producing art sustainable. As Jathan Sadowski, an academic and host of the Tech & Political Economy podcast This Machine Kills points out, far from freeing artists from the shackles of corporate tech firms, The “Creator Economy” amplifies its worst excesses and, in doing so, “perfectly mirrors” another type of economic system: capitalism.

The wider TechScape

  • As the war in Ukraine continues, so does the battle over information. This week, Chris Stokel-Walker and Dan Milmo wrote a Guardian Long Read about the ‘voluntary army’ of global IT workers and hackers fighting against Russian disinformation – including shutting down Russian TV stations and messaging platforms.

  • MEL magazine’s Miles Klee notes how Reddit users observing and analysing the war in Ukraine are beginning to turn on each other, a lack of moderation on the site “[leaving] space for grifters, clout-chasing, smear campaigns, manipulation and paranoia”.

  • Ben McKenzie and Jacob Silverman have written for The New Republic on the boom in crypto and NFT scams in Middle America, where con artists have capitalised on the misery and trauma of Covid-19 to exploit some of the poorest families in the country.

  • While Facebook tries to figure out what The Metaverse is – beyond a more synthetic Zoom call – existing virtual reality platforms are forging complex, semi-functional societies. For Input, Jessica Lucas writes about the people roleplaying as police officers in VRChat – solving crimes and saving hostages, but also planting (virtual) drugs on users and framing them for crimes they didn’t commit.

  • Ever wonder what happened to Facebook/Meta’s big plan to launch its own cryptocurrency? Hannah Murphy and Kiran Stacey write on the now defunct Zombie project for the Financial Times, and how a combination of bad tech and bad management led to the demise of Diem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.