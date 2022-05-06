We Want A Motorious Reader To Win This 1970 Mustang Boss 302

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get double the entries as a Motorious reader!

One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. Finding one for sale is rare, and when you do, they usually aren’t cheap. The good news is, for a small donation, you could bring this example home.

This example is an even rarer Boss, thanks to the special-ordered Burnt Orange Poly paint, a 1969 Lincoln production color, that makes it the only one quite like this. It was made on November 14, 1969 and is loaded with options like a traction-lok, console, AM radio, racing mirrors, and tons more. Powering this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss is a 302 cubic-inch V8 engine, which is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission.

Don’t miss this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss one owner and 59,000 original miles a true one of one. You can take home this survivor pony car and Drive Giveaway will also give $25,000 to cover the taxes. As a Motorious reader, you will get more entires when you donate.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.