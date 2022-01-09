For want of a motive for the book thief, let’s run through some possibilities

Stephanie Merritt
·5 min read

The theft of books occupies a complex place in our moral judgment, depending on motive. In Markus Zusak’s 2005 novel The Book Thief, the actions of the title character are heroic – she steals books to save them from destruction. During the 2011 London riots, it was frequently observed, with a hint of reproach, that the looters pointedly left bookshops untouched and this deliberate spurning was seen as further indictment of the mob’s character, as if we’d have thought better of the rioters if they had heaved a bollard through the window of Waterstones and made off with the latest Jeanette Winterson.

In the run-up to publication of the final Harry Potter novel in 2007, the publisher laid on extra security at the printworks after it was claimed that tabloid reporters were hanging about offering cash bribes to any worker willing to slip them a sneak preview. In this instance, the opprobrium was not because such a theft might have deprived the publisher and author of income, but because only a sociopath would deliberately ruin the ending for millions of children.

But motive is the one unknown quantity in last week’s story about book theft, in which a five-year-long mystery appeared to be resolved when the FBI arrested Filippo Bernardini, an employee in the rights department at Simon & Schuster UK, on suspicion of stealing hundreds of unpublished digital manuscripts.

For five years, publishers, agents and authors were duped into sending digital copies of new books into the ether

The sustained scam seems to have been relatively sophisticated on one level; his knowledge of the industry allowed him to impersonate senior publishing figures online, his familiarity with names and jargon meant his phishing emails rang no alarm bells with their recipients and he registered more than 160 domain names from which to send his messages. But on another level, the operation was comically crude: his fake email addresses contained deliberate misspellings such as “@penguinrandornhouse” instead of “randomhouse”, yet for five years publishers, agents and authors were duped into sending digital copies of new books into the ether.

Related: Literary mystery may finally be solved as man arrested for allegedly stealing unpublished books

Bernardini’s alleged crimes are the more intriguing precisely because so far he doesn’t appear to have profited from them. None of the stolen books, which included big hitters such as Margaret Atwood, Stieg Larsson and Sally Rooney as well as unknown debut authors, was leaked online and no ransom or blackmail demands were ever made. It seemed the thief was not stealing the books either to liberate the texts or to cash in. Why, then?

Before Bernardini’s arrest, it was widely suspected that the culprit was a literary scout, engaging in industrial espionage. A scout’s currency is advance information: a heads-up on the next big thing can give their clients the edge when it comes to pre-empts and bidding wars on foreign or screen rights. My first job after university, 25 years ago, was working for a literary scout, the celebrated Anne-Louise Fisher, and I quickly learned that scouting is a highly refined art, built on powers of persuasion, mutual respect and trust established over years, an instinct for the market and the ability to speed-read. It also involved a tremendous number of lunches, but never anything so underhand as deception.

In those analogue days, of course, thefts such as Bernardini’s would have been impossible, unless you were prepared to mug a courier. Unofficial advance copies of hot new books crossed London in the form of typescripts, great breezeblocks of A4 paper bound with elastic bands in unmarked Jiffy bags, passed under tables at meetings, with both sender and recipient sworn to secrecy.

I would lug home a 400-page manuscript to prepare a report by the next morning, living in terror of leaving it on the Tube

Often, especially before the London or Frankfurt book fairs, I would lug home a 400-page manuscript in my backpack to prepare a reader’s report by the next morning, living in mortal terror of leaving it on the tube or in the pub. If details of a closely guarded novel had escaped back then, it would have been an easy matter to trace the leak to its source. But I still remember vividly the thrill of turning over that first sheet, knowing that I was one of the first people in the world to dive into a book that would go on to be huge.

Perhaps the thief’s initial motive was no more sinister than this: he was hungry for a new story. But the longer the scam continued, the more it appears to have become a power game, with the scammer taking evident pleasure in manipulating some of the most senior figures in publishing and later turning abusive when his efforts were met with suspicion. That’s the interpretation offered by Daniel Sandström, a Swedish publisher who was repeatedly targeted by the book thief. “[I]f the game is psychological, a kind of mastery or superiority, it’s easier to visualise,” he told Vulture last year. “This is a business full of resentment as well, and in that sense, it becomes a good story.”

It is a good story and maybe we’re fascinated by instances of literary fraud precisely because publishing is still widely regarded as a business grounded in trust, relationships and old-fashioned courtesy. I’m thinking of Can You Ever Forgive Me? or the curious case of author AJ Finn, the pen name of former editor Dan Mallory, who allegedly spent years creating a fictitious biography for himself within the publishing world. The idea of someone abusing that assumption of decency for their own advantage seems more shocking in this context than it might in, say, the world of finance or arms dealing.

I find myself hoping that Bernardini’s motive won’t be anything as banal as money. Ideally, he’ll turn out to be a rejected author seeking revenge or looking for a novel he can fillet and pass off as his own, like the protagonist of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s The Plot. That’s what I’d go for if I were writing the inevitable film adaptation. In fact, I might suggest to my agent that he pitch the idea to a few production companies. I’ll remind him to check the spelling of their emails very, very carefully, though.

• Stephanie Merritt’s books include While You Sleep

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training

  • 3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven. Men's competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive. Previously, two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu test

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.