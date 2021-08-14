Want To Use Microsoft Word For Free? Here Is How To Save Some Money

Microsoft 365 suite, formerly known as Office 365, is a service that adds features to traditional office software that you probably already recognise very well. Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for example. Users have to subscribe or buy the services, but if you want you could use the services for free without having to shell out any money. Wondering how? Microsoft suit is basically a productive software that includes tools like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive. But did you know that you could get Microsoft 365, Office 365 and their apps for free online.

In case you are a teacher, faculty member or student with a school email ID, you are likely eligible of getting Office 365 access for free, which includes PowerPoint, Excel, Word, Microsoft Teams, OneNote as well as other additional classroom tools. For this, one will be required to enter the school email address on Microsoft’s website that will instantly grant you access via an automated verification process. Other users will be eligible for a one-month free trial, however, it requires a credit card to access the free trial version and if you don’t cancel the subscription before the month’s end, chances are you could be charged for one year’s subscription. In case you don’t need the full suite of Microsoft 365 tools, one can access a number of apps online for free, and this is how.

Step 1: Visit the Office.com website

Step 2: Create or login to your Microsoft account. In case you already have an account on Skype, Windows or Microsoft Xbox, you will have to activate that account.

Step 3: Once logged in, select the app you want to use and save the work on your cloud via OneDrive.

The free versions of these apps are limited and only run via a web browser and might not work with no internet connection. In case you are looking for basic versions of these apps, the free versions would really work for you.

