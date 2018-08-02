I want medals from Glasgow - Marchant

Katy Marchant has both Olympic and Commonwealth bronzes to her name

Despite Katy Marchant’s steady rise in the cycling world, cementing her position as a British Cycling mainstay, European Championships in Glasgow will represent her first appearance at senior Europe-wide competition.

An Olympic and Commonwealth bronze medallist – in the individual sprint at Rio 2016 and the team sprint on the Gold Coast in 2018 – Marchant’s pedigree as an elite track cyclist is unquestioned.

And if her appearances in European competition at U23 level are anything to go by – a first place in the keirin in 2015 and a second in the team sprint at the same championships, improving on third-place finishes in both events the previous year – the 25-year-old can hope for big things.

But the Leeds native isn’t allowing previous successes to get to her head going into Glasgow and is keen instead that her performances can reacquaint her with the European scene.

“For me it’s been a couple of years since I’ve been able to lay a marker down on a European stage,” she said.

“Hopefully just getting my name out there again and starting winning medals would be a great feeling.”

Yet if there is anyone that can adapt to new circumstances in the saddle, you would certainly put your money on it being Marchant.

The former heptathlete – mentored by Jessica Ennis’ coach Toni Minichiello – only switched to cycling in 2013 after impressing on a Wattbike test.

Just three years later she was celebrating an Olympic podium in Rio, a progression that naturally brings with it a great deal of expectation – something that Marchant has quickly learned to deal with.

“I think there’s a little bit of pressure, but it comes from within,” she continued.

“We’re elite athletes and we want to win gold medals and that’s why we’re here and that’s what we train for every day.

“To win as many medals as possible would be amazing, but it’s a learning curve as well, and moving forward into more competitions in the Olympic qualification, we’ve got to take everything we can from each one.”

Indeed, the Glasgow championships represent the first step in qualification for Tokyo 2020, and Marchant admitted that this is a factor preying on her team’s minds – yet one that certainly does not usurp their desire to win.

“It’s the first competition across the board where we can start getting Olympic qualification points and they’re massively important moving forward,” she added.

“I think there’d be a lot of people wanting to come out at the start of an Olympic qualification process to lay markers down.

“Winning medals is what we strive to do, so we’re to do as much of that as possible this weekend.”

