Want to Marry a Girl Like Mahira Sharma, but She Is Not My Girlfriend, Reveals Paras Chhabra

MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra often makes headlines for his music videos and for his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Mahira Sharma. Both of them were part of the 13th season of the controversial reality show and became good friends. Viewers could see that something more than friendship was brewing between the two. But the duo never accepted it and always shattered rumours of being in a relationship. After Bigg Boss, Paras was seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where the actor was looking for a bride.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, the actor opened up about his bond with Mahira. Paras said that he and Mahira are not in a relationship and he has reiterated the same multiple times both within the Bigg Boss house and outside it. He said that Mahira is just a friend but people keep linking us what can be done about that.

When asked about the qualities he was looking for in a partner, when he participated in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Chhabra said that he had made it very clear that he was looking for a girl just like Mahira. “But I didn't like any girl who participated in the show,” he added. Chhabra further said that though the show went off-air abruptly, it was possible that Mahira could have entered the show and he would have found her.

To the question that if Mahira would have entered the show would he had proposed to her. Paras replied that nothing happened, maybe if she would have come you never know I would have proposed to her.

In the interview, the actor revealed that he does regret not enjoying the fame after doing two reality shows back to back. He informed that the day he was out from the Bigg Boss 13 house, the next day he was locked for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. “When I came out from that house got locked in my own house because of COVID-19 lockdown,” Paras added. The actor also disclosed that he suffered anxiety issues after the lockdown was extended.

