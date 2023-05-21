Want to live underground? Not worried about permits? This unique home going for a cut rate

A partially underground home that was built without permits on nearly 5 acres near Rainier went on the market last week.

The owner spent more than $400,000 building what they intended to be a self-sufficient home, according to the listing. The owner died during construction, the listing states.

The asking price is $245,000.

The home’s septic system is, not surprisingly, also unpermitted. The complex has underground propane tanks and a 500-gallon water storage system, according to the listing.

The 3,100-square-foot home currently has no power because its solar system and a generator were stolen.

“Current best use may be to bring in power, do engineering calculations & permit this structure as a shop/ag building & build another home/manufactured home,” the real estate listing states.

Photos show the home at 17214 Jonas Hill Lane SE has only one side exposed. The rest of the structure is buried into a slope and has a grassy roof. Interior walls appear to be unfinished but various pieces of HVAC and water infrastructure appear to have been installed.

The listing for 17214 Jonas Hill Lane SE in Rainier from Signature Service Real Estate.

It’s listed as having two bedrooms and two bathrooms.