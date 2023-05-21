Want to live underground? Not worried about permits? This unique home going for a cut rate
A partially underground home that was built without permits on nearly 5 acres near Rainier went on the market last week.
The owner spent more than $400,000 building what they intended to be a self-sufficient home, according to the listing. The owner died during construction, the listing states.
The asking price is $245,000.
The home’s septic system is, not surprisingly, also unpermitted. The complex has underground propane tanks and a 500-gallon water storage system, according to the listing.
The 3,100-square-foot home currently has no power because its solar system and a generator were stolen.
“Current best use may be to bring in power, do engineering calculations & permit this structure as a shop/ag building & build another home/manufactured home,” the real estate listing states.
Photos show the home at 17214 Jonas Hill Lane SE has only one side exposed. The rest of the structure is buried into a slope and has a grassy roof. Interior walls appear to be unfinished but various pieces of HVAC and water infrastructure appear to have been installed.
It’s listed as having two bedrooms and two bathrooms.