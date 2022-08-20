Want to live at sea? This residential ship offers full-time cruising

Even the most adventurous travelers may long to sleep in their own bed after a while. But Alister Punton, co-founder and CEO of Storylines, which will launch its first residential cruise ship in 2024 departing from Croatia, has a fix for that.

"Well, you take your home with you," Punton told USA TODAY, who started the company with CSO Shannon Lee.

The vessel, MV Narrative, will feature 547 residences and a range of amenities. The ship will sail to six continents, and residents can treat the units as floating pieds-a-terre or year-round homes, so their travels never have to end. Here is what travelers can expect:

MV Narrative's library will be stocked with 10,000 books.

What can travelers expect from MV Narrative?

In the vein of other residential ships like The World, a privately owned residential yacht, MV Narrative will travel the globe. While itineraries are not yet finalized, destinations will likely include Rome and Naples in Italy, the Greek island of Santorini, and Split, Croatia, among others.

MV Narrative will spend three to five days in most ports, Punton said, giving those on board time to experience more than they might on a typical cruise. They can also weigh in on the itineraries.

The vessel has 547 residences on board.

Units range from one to four bedrooms, the majority of which have balconies, and residents can pick from "coastal or contemporary interior design styles," according to a press release. There are 20 restaurants and bars on board, along with a microbrewery, three pools, a bowling alley, fitness and medical facilities, and other amenities.

The ship will also offer a youth education program that can serve as a school for children on board.

"What better way to learn about the Roman empire than standing in the Colosseum with a Roman historian?" said Punton.

With an emphasis on sustainability, MV Narrative uses cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas, and will feature a solar-powered hydroponic garden on board as well as a no-waste farmers market.

How much does MV Narrative cost?

The residences start at $1 million for the ship's lifetime, according to a press release, and run as high as $8 million. There are also some 24-year leases, which start at about $616,000, according to Storylines' website.

Residents must also pay all-inclusive fees which cover most meals, housekeeping, Wi-Fi, laundry service, gratuities and more.

Those fees start at $61,564 per year for a 237-square-foot interior studio and vary depending on the unit price. Punton noted that residents can rent their homes out when they are not using them. Financing is also available.

The MV Narrative will feature a private marina.

What else do travelers need to know?

MV Narrative has accessible common spaces designed to accommodate guests with wheelchairs. Storylines can also provide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, wheelchair-accessible residences, though these are offered as "a unit upgrade," according to its website. Travelers can learn more about costs and availability by emailing sales@storylines.com.

