Want to live across from the Capitol? Old Boise building might be replaced with condos

Sally Krutzig
·5 min read



For the last 120 years, Boiseans walking past the corner North 8th and West Washington streets have been greeted by the sight of St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral. Now, a six-story building could join the background of the view. Some worry about its effect on the historic area.

The proposed project from Swanby Investment Group would start by tearing down the vacant, two-story former Home Federal bank building on 0.4 acres at 800 W. State Street, kitty-corner from the Capitol.

Built in the 1960s, the 11,413-square-foot building stands out because of its stone exterior panels, two-story windows facing State Street and two-story rectangular white columns in front and ribs around the rest of the building, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Swanby Investment Group also owns the adjacent Carnegie Library at 815 W. Washington St.

The project’s design is still in its earliest stages and will likely continue to change as development moves forward, according to Mandy Boam, senior associate with Hummel Architects. This rendering is intended to show an initial idea, rather than a final product.
Rising about 100 feet above the street, the building would include commercial space, offices, residential units and a parking garage, according to the developer’s letter of intent filed with the city.

“I feel like the current property in that location is very underutilized,” Shawn Swanby, CEO of Swanvy Investment Group, said in a phone interview. “There’s an opportunity to have it be a much larger contributor to the community, and we’d like to see that happen.”

St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, right, was completed in 1902, sits across the street from the former Home Federal bank building, left.
Cafe, art gallery, high-end condos on the table

The building’s first floor would be for businesses geared toward “dining and gathering.” The company is hoping for something along the lines of “an art gallery and a café-type food venue that will host cultural events throughout the year,” according to the city filings.

The second floor would contain offices. The top four floors would have about 18 high-end apartments or condominiums, ranging from studios to larger, 1,600-square-foot units. The basement would hold a parking garage for customers and residents.

The design from Hummel Architects includes plans to include at least 14 square feet of outdoor space for dining and increase the width of the existing sidewalk.

Historic buildings in the area include the Carnegie Building, St. Michael’s Cathedral, Boise High School and the Capitol Building.
“Hummel’s design intent is to thoughtfully consider the surrounding historic architecture,” Mandy Boam, Hummel senior associate, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “We are beginning to show that consideration with the building stepping back as it grows taller to not feel overwhelming in size. We also understand the importance of appropriate building materials in this area and will most likely use a combination of stone that complements.”

Before anything can happen, the city will need to approve developer Swanby’s request for a rezoning to allow a tall mixed-use apartment building. The property falls in an L-O zone, under which only office buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet can be built.

Historic impact and parking fears

Jana Kemp, a former Republican state representative from District 16 in Northwest Boise and Garden City, and an independent candidate for governor in 2010, said she became concerned about the project from a local history standpoint when she first heard about it.

After submitting her concerns to the city, Kemp was surprised when Swanby reached out to her directly, asking for an in-person meeting. After spending several hours together, Kemp said she feels significantly better about the proposal, though she still wants the city to make sure the view of the cathedral is not obstructed and there is adequate sidewalk space for pedestrians.

“His passion for both parcels really struck me as a positive and gave me a sense that this is a human being who cares about making sure the project will be a fit for that historic neighborhood,” Kemp said in a phone interview. “My concerns are eased.”

Leaders with St. Michael’s believe a more important issue is whether there will be enough parking to keep the church accessible to people who are elderly, have disabilities or small children.

A work of midcentury architecture, the former Home Federal bank building makes use of steel panels, concrete arcades and glass curtain walls.
Senior Warden Missy Swajkoski said accessibility is important for the up to 40 people who gather at the church for self-help meetings, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Baby Steps.

Swajkoski said the church’s concern goes beyond the bank project. Construction in the area; the eventual reopening of the former Carnegie Library building, located across from the church and behind the former bank; and the proposed elimination of parking spaces on one side of North 8th Street to put in a bike lane, would all add to the problem, Swajkoski said.

Continuing north on 8th Street, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, which helps survivors of abuse, and the Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist are within 0.2 miles of the former bank.

“The people who attend a lot of our programs and the ones with the WCA, and the ones at St. John’s can’t afford to live within walking distance, because it’s too expensive,” Swajkoski said in a phone interview. “So they have to provide personal transportation to get there.”

The library building has been vacant since a law firm moved out at the end of 2017, but Swanby said his plan to renovate and reopen it hasn’t changed. It’s been slow going, however, and he remains uncertain about timelines and potential occupants. He hopes to find collaborators on the project.

“The goal is to bring the property back to where it has some type of public presence and is more in tune with what it was originally built for,” Swanby said. “Something around learning community engagement, that type of thing. From our standpoint, it’s not an investment property. This is something that we’re just more passionate about.”

A Planning and Zoning Commission hearing is planned for 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at City Hall.

