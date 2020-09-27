I Want Lili Reinhart To Be My Reiki Master

In these stupendously surreal times, we could all use a little more healing energy in our lives, I say. And it seems that Lili Reinhart has had the same thought. She posted on her Instagram Story Thursday that she’s training to become a Reiki master.

“I am proud to say I’m on my way to becoming a Reiki master!” she wrote, posting a photo of a Reiki Level I certificate from The Luminaries School of Healing. And no: This wasn’t spurred by quarantine or any other major life change, it seems. “I’m starting to take lessons to become a Reiki master,” she recently said on the podcast LGBTQ&A. “That’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a couple of years now.”

In integrative medicine, Reiki is a specific form of energy healing. A practitioner usually places their hands close to your skin or lightly touches it, during the “laying on of the hands,” seeking to transmit “Universal Life Energy,” according to Johns Hopkins Integrative Medicine and Digestive Center. With roots in Japan, Reiki can also be done “long distance” through a prayer-like practice. It’s usually used to help people relax, to ease stress, and to reduce their pain.

The most widely accepted version of its history is that a doctor and Tendai Buddhist Monk named Mikao Usui brought forth the method in 1922 after having an awakening spiritual experience. He starting teaching others about it as a means to help out after a major earthquake hit Japan, Johns Hopkins notes.

The Luminaries course the Riverdale actress took, according to her post, was founded by two master Reiki practitioners who met 10 years ago while working at a Luluemon in Vancouver. They say their classes are a unique “blend of Reiki, spiritual development, and FUN.” They’re teaching Reiki over Zoom right now, because “there is no space and time when it comes to energy,” according to the website. In their level one course, they say they’ll certify you so you can “start practicing this tool on yourself, others, and animals!” Yes, that means even Reinhart’s dog Milo can reap the alleged benefits of what she’s learning in her courses.

It’s a bit of a process to get the specific certification Reinhart got, according to the Luminaries website. There’s an attunement process that “enables you to channel Reiki energy.” It also involves receiving “a deep cleansing experience to begin to eliminate old subconscious programming,” and learning out to “powerfully protect your energy.” And, honestly, it sounds like just the ticket after the last few months.

This isn’t the first time Reinhart has expressed interest the the world of healing, wellness, and spirituality. “I am 100 percent a crystal-loving bitch,” she told the LGBTQ&A podcast. “I have crystals everywhere. I very much believe in the power of [them].” She also told Self that she says a prayer most nights after she’s done checking social media, and that she’s gotten more into meditation, though it can be a struggle at times (honestly, relatable). “I do like to meditate, although I’m really bad at finding the time to do it, even though that’s the whole point,” she said. “You have to stop and take the moment to do it—I’m really bad at doing that. I learned transcendental meditation this year, and I’ve been really bad at practicing it. So that’s something I’ve been trying to do more of as well.”

We do hope that Reinhart’s path towards healing does her well during this challenging year. And when she finishes off her Reiki Level II training, we’ll be the first in line for a consultation with the star.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Lili Reinhart Just Debuted A New Hair Color

Lili Reinhart's Been Through Heartbreak.

Here's The Deal With Reiki