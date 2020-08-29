Want to know more about activism in sports? Start with these films and TV shows

Officials stand beside an empty court at the scheduled start of an NBA playoff game. The Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor in protest against racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

When Milwaukee Bucks players decided to sit out Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic, it sent a shockwave through the sports world. The WNBA, MLS, MLB and WTA have all seen similar strike actions to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis. (about 40 miles from Milwaukee), prompting professional sports leagues like the NBA to take concrete steps to respond to athletes' political demands.

Some have celebrated the sports stars' actions, while others have denigrated them. But it's nothing new for athletes to use their platform to speak out on important issues, even in recent history: NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first decided to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality four years ago this month; in 2018, basketball icon LeBron James' criticisms of President Donald Trump led conservative commentator Laura Ingraham to tell him to "Shut up and dribble." Indeed, for decades athletes have risked their careers and more to take a stand. And there are plenty of movies, TV shows and books to prove it.

The following list is anything but exhaustive, but here are more than 20 examples — some well-known, some less so — to get you started. Call it Sports Activism 101.

Jesse Owens during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Jesse Owens

The very act of participating in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin as a Black American was controversial, risky — and heroic. Owens emerged from the Games with four gold medals and as one of the greatest sports heroes in American history. His story has been told many times, notably in the Emmy-winning TV movie "The Jesse Owens Story," veteran sports journalist Jeremy Schaap's book "Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler's Olympics" and the recent film "Race."

Jackie Robinson.

Jackie Robinson

The Dodgers legend is known for his courage and self-control in becoming the first Black major leaguer, but he was also an activist off the field, who often decried American racism and helped organize (with Martin Luther King Jr. and others) the 1958 Youth March for Integrated Schools. Before he became a Dodger, Robinson served in the Army, where he was subjected to a court-martial for an incident in which he stood up to racist treatment on a bus. That story is captured in the HBO film "The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson," starring two-time Emmy winner (and 11-time nominee) Andre Braugher. Robinson was a complex figure, supporting the Vietnam War and Richard Nixon and staunchly backing the Civil Rights Act and Hubert Humphrey (against Nixon). Among the many other portrayals of the only person to have his number retired by every major league team are 1950's "The Jackie Robinson Story" (in which he played himself); HBO's 1996 film about the Negro Leagues, "Soul of the Game," with Blair Underwood as Robinson and Delroy Lindo in a great performance as Satchel Paige; "42," from 2013, with "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman; and the 2016 Ken Burns documentary "Jackie Robinson."

Muhammad Ali shows his fist to the camera in front of a crowd during an outing in Zaire.

