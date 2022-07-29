We want to know: How has CMS school assignment affected where you live?
Back to (which) school?
Choosing a public school: Can you pick a Charlotte neighborhood based on the school?
‘Families find us.’ Private schools in Charlotte capitalize on city’s growth
A trio of new public elementary schools will change boundaries. You can still provide input
We want to know: How has CMS school assignment affected where you live?
A lot of factors go into where you choose to live. For those with school-aged children, the school assignment of a neighborhood plays a big role.
Tell us in the poll below how much where you live was affected by the school assignment of your neighborhood — and whether that assignment has changed in the time you’ve lived there.