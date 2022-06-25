'We want to keep it in Long Lake'

Long Lake’s beloved variety store is gearing up for a weekend of celebration to mark its grand re-opening under new ownership.

For decades, the store was a landmark within the community until it went up for sale late in the winter.

The listing drew the interest of NHL player and Sudburian Nick Foligno, who quickly realized he wasn’t the only one with his eye on it.

“I was looking at houses and I saw this up for sale,” he said. “I texted Frank (Grossi) out of nowhere, and said ‘Hey, are we doing this?’

"And he said, ‘Are you serious? I might actually be in the process of buying it.”

Soon, the purchase became a collaboration between the Foligno family —including Nick, father Mike, and brother Marcus — Grossi, and Ryan Nesci.

On Friday, they officially cut the ribbon of their new venture, now dubbed Long Lake General Store.

“We understood how important this could be for the community, and has been for us for a while,” said Foligno. “I had a corner store across from my grandparents’ house that we absolutely loved and I hope we can make that here, that kind of feeling for people in this community. I think we have the right people and the right hearts in place to do it.”

Now with a refreshed look, including a brand new sign out front, the store will offer many of the same products, as well as a variety of new items for customers to purchase.

“We have your typical corner store grab-and-go stuff, but we’ve classed it up a little bit,” said new co-owner Ryan Nesci. “We have two different brands you wouldn’t normally see at a corner store. We also have some fresh grab-and-go stuff for lunches, and we added a freezer section for prepared frozen meals.”

Their selection will also appeal to the many campers in the area, according to Nesci, with a variety of camp staples on offer, like barbecue trappings, firewood, and fishing supplies, including worms.

According to Grossi, the store is an essential staple in the community, and the new owners see it as a way to give back.

“I’ve been down here since 2004,” said Grossi. “It’s that motto of keeping things below the hill, so we don’t have to go above the hill to get what we need. We want to keep it in Long Lake.”

With their doors now open, the new owners are set to welcome community members to their grand opening event on Sunday, June 26. It will feature free popcorn, ice cream and door prizes, as well as a raffle for the Foligno brothers’ jerseys.

All proceeds for the event will be donated to the Janis Foligno Foundation, which raises funds for breast cancer research in memory Janis Foligno, Mike’s wife and the brothers’ mother, who died of the disease in 2009.

“With our family, we’re always trying to find ways to give back to Sudbury,” said Nick. “Whether it’s the Janis Foligno Foundation, or whatever we’re involved it.

"It’s something we’ll always try to continue to do, so it’s a nice way to kick it off with a way of giving back to the foundation.”

Long Lake General Store is located at 4644 Long Lake Rd. Its grand opening event will run throughout the day June 26, and is open to the public. Full details about the store are available on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/longlakegeneralstore.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star