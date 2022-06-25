'We want to keep it in Long Lake'

·3 min read

Long Lake’s beloved variety store is gearing up for a weekend of celebration to mark its grand re-opening under new ownership.

For decades, the store was a landmark within the community until it went up for sale late in the winter.

The listing drew the interest of NHL player and Sudburian Nick Foligno, who quickly realized he wasn’t the only one with his eye on it.

“I was looking at houses and I saw this up for sale,” he said. “I texted Frank (Grossi) out of nowhere, and said ‘Hey, are we doing this?’

"And he said, ‘Are you serious? I might actually be in the process of buying it.”

Soon, the purchase became a collaboration between the Foligno family —including Nick, father Mike, and brother Marcus — Grossi, and Ryan Nesci.

On Friday, they officially cut the ribbon of their new venture, now dubbed Long Lake General Store.

“We understood how important this could be for the community, and has been for us for a while,” said Foligno. “I had a corner store across from my grandparents’ house that we absolutely loved and I hope we can make that here, that kind of feeling for people in this community. I think we have the right people and the right hearts in place to do it.”

Now with a refreshed look, including a brand new sign out front, the store will offer many of the same products, as well as a variety of new items for customers to purchase.

“We have your typical corner store grab-and-go stuff, but we’ve classed it up a little bit,” said new co-owner Ryan Nesci. “We have two different brands you wouldn’t normally see at a corner store. We also have some fresh grab-and-go stuff for lunches, and we added a freezer section for prepared frozen meals.”

Their selection will also appeal to the many campers in the area, according to Nesci, with a variety of camp staples on offer, like barbecue trappings, firewood, and fishing supplies, including worms.

According to Grossi, the store is an essential staple in the community, and the new owners see it as a way to give back.

“I’ve been down here since 2004,” said Grossi. “It’s that motto of keeping things below the hill, so we don’t have to go above the hill to get what we need. We want to keep it in Long Lake.”

With their doors now open, the new owners are set to welcome community members to their grand opening event on Sunday, June 26. It will feature free popcorn, ice cream and door prizes, as well as a raffle for the Foligno brothers’ jerseys.

All proceeds for the event will be donated to the Janis Foligno Foundation, which raises funds for breast cancer research in memory Janis Foligno, Mike’s wife and the brothers’ mother, who died of the disease in 2009.

“With our family, we’re always trying to find ways to give back to Sudbury,” said Nick. “Whether it’s the Janis Foligno Foundation, or whatever we’re involved it.

"It’s something we’ll always try to continue to do, so it’s a nice way to kick it off with a way of giving back to the foundation.”

Long Lake General Store is located at 4644 Long Lake Rd. Its grand opening event will run throughout the day June 26, and is open to the public. Full details about the store are available on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/longlakegeneralstore.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada out with injury

    CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. “I want to be careful of putting too much pres

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i