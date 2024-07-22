‘Want to keep him’: Erik ten Hag sends message after Man Utd set £30m price tag for 10-goal star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed his desire to keep midfielder Scott McTominay amid speculation that he could head for the exit door this summer.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder and they have already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

Talks are also underway with Les Parisiens over a transfer. It has been reported that McTominay could be sold to accommodate the arrival of the former Sporting man.

The Scotland international is attracting interest from both West Ham United and Fulham, and United are looking for at least £30 million to consider his summer exit.

Amidst this, Ten Hag has said that there will be interest in McTominay after his 10-goal season at United.

The Dutchman added that he would prefer to keep the midfielder. The 27-year-old is a very important player with his ability to play in a more advanced role when required.

He said: “If you score 10 goals in a season and perform very well for Scotland there will be an interest. We want to actually keep him because he’s a very important player for our squad.”

“We’ve seen what he can contribute last season. When we had the sixes and he could play in a more advanced role, he’s a highly interesting player for our team.”

McTominay was hugely influential for United in the Premier League last term. He made eight goal contributions which helped the club secure 12 extra points.

Without him, the Red Devils would have finished in the bottom half of the table in 11th. It is obvious that McTominay has the knack for scoring goals in crunch situations.

Despite this, we are not surprised that United are open to selling him for the right price.

As an academy graduate, the Scot would provide pure profit which would assist them in balancing their financial books. However, his departure does not appear guaranteed.

The Red Devils are holding out for their asking price. If they don’t receive a suitable proposal, the midfielder is most likely to continue with them for another season at least.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com