Want to work for Kansas City? These city jobs have rates up to $43 per hour and above

Looking for a new gig? Kansas City is hiring for a wide variety of roles, from accountants to bus drivers to directors of city departments.

As of Monday, there were 90 jobs available on the city’s careers page available to the public. We’ve listed just a handful of roles below, including their pay ranges, job duties and what qualifications each one requires.

They range from active outdoor roles like park rangers and forestry technicians to legislative roles in the city council and beyond.

Browse the list below for just a few of the current options, and keep reading for tips on how to apply.

Building Code Inspector

Offering a pay rate between $23.98 and $36.60 per hour, this on-the-go job involves inspecting commercial and residential buildings during construction, remodeling and demolition. It requires either a relevant bachelor’s degree in construction-related fields or a high school diploma with four years of construction or code inspection experience. You can apply online here.

Correctional Officer

This role involves supervising and transporting prisoners who are in the city’s custody, including in jail and on work crews. It requires a high school diploma and pays between $19.27 and $29.39 per hour. You can apply online here.

Firefighter / Paramedic

This two-in-one job involves responding to both fire-related and medical emergencies. The role requires a paramedic EMT-P license, but includes training through the Kansas City Fire Department for fire-related certifications. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old. Depending on which shifts you work, the hourly rate ranges anywhere from $27.15 to $42.55 per hour. You can apply online here.

Forestry Technician

This intense, physically demanding role is ideal for the applicant who wants to work outdoors. It requires six months of tree maintenance experience and involves tree planting, removal and pruning. This role involves working with lots of heavy machinery and guiding less experienced tree trimmers, and its pay rate ranges from $20.10 to $30.64 per hour. You can apply online here.

Lifeguard

Open to applicants as young as 16 years old, this position at the Gregg-Klice Community Center involves supervising swimmers at the center’s large indoor pool and administering first aid, including CPR, in the event of any emergencies. Applicants must have a lifeguard certificate, and the pay rate ranges from $16.12 to $24.58 per hour. You can apply online here.

Legislative Director to the Council

This fast-paced job involves helping to run the operations of City Council, from coordinating legislation to acting as a liaison between councilors and city agencies. A bachelor’s degree and four years of experience are required, although a law degree is preferred. The role pays between $5,794 and $8,833 per month. You can apply online here.

Park Ranger

Multiple positions in this security-forward role are available in the parks department. They involve a wide range of duties, from patrolling parks and removing hazards to educating the public about park rules and permit requirements. The park ranger role requires two years of armed security experience, and applicants must be at least 21 years old. It pays between $22.52 and $33.78 per hour, and you can apply online here.

How do I apply for a city job?

Applications are processed through the city’s PeopleSoft Application system. You can access this system through the “Apply Now” button in the top right corner of any job listing page. You will need to create an account in order to access the system.

From your account, you can save searches for jobs that meet your needs and set up job notifications to alert you of new postings.

The city deliberately doesn’t provide information about hiring managers for specific jobs, but city human resources director Teri Casey told The Star that applicants with questions can contact her department at 816-513-1903 or jobs@kcmo.org.

“Currently, application review time is 7-10 business days,” Casey wrote in an email shared with The Star. She added that applicants can check on the status of their application through their job portal account or by contacting the human resources department.

Does the city accept applications from those with criminal records?

Casey noted that the city accepts applications from those with criminal records, including felonies, and formerly incarcerated people.

“The only exception is Aviation, due to the FAA background check that is required for most of their positions, you cannot have a felony within 10 years of employment,” she wrote.

The city’s website also includes exceptions for “public safety sensitive” positions, although it does not specify how these positions are defined. The restrictions vary by severity: for example, a felony conviction disqualifies you from these jobs permanently, while a class C misdemeanor conviction disqualifies you for two years after the conviction date. Learn more about restrictions on city employment based on your criminal history here.

Do you have more questions about working for Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.