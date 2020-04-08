Want To Invest In Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HKG:393)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Measuring Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited's (SEHK:393) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess 393's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Could 393 beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

393's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of HK$110m has jumped 36% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -5.3%, indicating the rate at which 393 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see whether it is merely a result of industry tailwinds, or if Glorious Sun Enterprises has seen some company-specific growth.

SEHK:393 Income Statement April 8th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Glorious Sun Enterprises has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.8% is below the HK Specialty Retail industry of 5.4%, indicating Glorious Sun Enterprises's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Glorious Sun Enterprises’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 2.5% to 3.5%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 47% to 0.6% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Glorious Sun Enterprises's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. I suggest you continue to research Glorious Sun Enterprises to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

