Want To Invest In Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA)? Here's How It Performed Lately

Examining Bega Cheese Limited's (ASX:BGA) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess BGA's latest performance announced on 29 December 2019 and weigh these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did BGA beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

BGA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 29 December 2019) of AU$15m has jumped 16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -2.2%, indicating the rate at which BGA is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at whether it is only a result of industry tailwinds, or if Bega Cheese has seen some company-specific growth.

ASX:BGA Income Statement March 29th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Bega Cheese has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 1.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.8% is below the AU Food industry of 5.7%, indicating Bega Cheese's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Bega Cheese’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 4.3%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 27% to 40% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Bega Cheese's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. You should continue to research Bega Cheese to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 29 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.