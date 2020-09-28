How to Set Up Dual Monitors in Windows 10

Setting up dual monitors helps your productivity immensely: From having multiple browser windows open, to using complex sets of editing tools for photos or video, to having guides open on a second screen for research or gaming, it’s an excellent way to maximize your productivity.

If you’re interested in this type of setup, our guide can show you the way — and Windows 10 makes it easier than ever.

Step 1: Check your I/O panel and GPU for connections

Your PC has an area for all important cable connections that’s usually called the I/O panel. If it’s been a while since you’ve peeked back there, take a look before you buy a secondary monitor. If you have a discrete (non-integrated) GPU, then there may also be a GPU section with ports of its own to take stock of. Snap a quick photo of this whole section for quick reference if necessary.

Now check to see what kind of display connections you have to work with. For modern monitors and PCs, the two common options are HDMI and DisplayPort, with even newer models also offering USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 for A/V data. You may also have a DVI-I port for managing older digital/analog connections, and some PCs might still have a VGA port (although we don’t advise using this for a second monitor).

Make sure you have at least two of these display ports for two monitors. Note which spare port you will be attaching the new monitor two, and what connection type you’ll need.

You can also do this with a laptop, as long as that laptop has two compatible display ports of its own.

Step 2: Make sure your monitors are compatible, and connect them

With port information in hand, you’re ready to pick out the best new monitor for your dual-display setup. We have some suggestions to help get started and a list of budget models that are handy for saving money. Double-check to see that the monitor includes the right type of port for your open PC connection, and buy any necessary cables as well. For a smooth whole-screen experience, it’s a good idea to pick a monitor with a “bezel-less” or thin-bezel screen.

Now you’re ready to position both monitors on your desk and connect them to your PC.

Step 3: Go to Display settings on Windows 10

