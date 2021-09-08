Want to improve tourism in Uttarakhand to solve migration issue: MLA Pritam Panwar

Pritam Singh Panwar with BJP leaders (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Pritam Singh Panwar, the Independent MLA from Dhanolti, who joined BJP on Wednesday in Delhi, said that he wants to improve the tourism sector in Uttarakhand as he wants to solve work-related migration in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Migration is the biggest problem in the state. People are moving to other states and we need to stop this by improving tourism sector. I will work to solve this problem."

Panwar, who was formerly with Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and a former minister in the state government, joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, newly-appointed election co-in charge of Uttarakhand RP Singh, BJP state chief Madan Kaushik and BJP media in-charge Anil Baluni. (ANI)