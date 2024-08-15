'I want to improve it': Darwin Nunez has a go at guessing his FPL price-tag

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had a go at guessing his Fantasy Premier League price ahead of the new season.

Darwin Nunez talked Fantasy Premier League this week, where he was asked why fans should pick him up top in their teams. His answer? That he does a bit of everything.

"I assist, I score, I'm a good teammate," he said. "I contribute from any position on the pitch."

Nunez was then asked if he could guess how much he costs in FPL this season - and he was absolutely spot on his answer.

"I think I must be around, at this point, the £7m to £8m mark," he guessed. Nunez was then told he's priced at £7.5m - the man knows his worth, it seems.

But he's not content with that. Nunez wants to be worth more on FPL and plans to do what he can to improve his reputation this season.

"No [I'm not happy with that price], I want to improve it. I want my price to be higher than it was in my first and second season."

Darwin Nunez this season

Nunez is one of the most interesting players at Liverpool this season as no one can be entirely sure what to expect. That's usually the case with him anyway, to be fair, but particularly so with the change of head coach.

Arne Slot is in and appears to want far more of a no.9 up top than Jurgen Klopp did, who frequently returned to using a False 9 even after signing Nunez. Under Slot, though, we should see far more of the Uruguayan as an out-and-out striker.

He's coming off the back of an extraordinary spell with his national team - one that saw Marcelo Bielsa talk him up as a world-class player. The hope will be that Slot can carry that kind of form over to Liverpool.

If he does, that FPL price is shooting up rapidly.

