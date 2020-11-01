'I Want To Go Home' – Trapped Students Say They Were Lured To University For Their Cash

Despairing students locked down in halls of residence feel they were lured to university with false promises – and many now desperately want to go back home.

With huge outbreaks of coronavirus at many universities across the country and thousands of students trapped in tiny rooms surrounded by people they barely know, and many universities now having abandoned face-to-face teaching altogether in favour of online lectures, students are questioning why they went away to study in the first place.

They told HuffPost UK they believe they were sold false dreams of life on “Covid-safe” campuses in an attempt to secure their money for tuition fees and accommodation.

Jen Varlow, 18, left her home in York to study history and politics at the University of Sheffield after the A-levels predicted grades fiasco saw her lose her first-choice place at Nottingham University.

All the same, she had been excited and looking forward to the university experience.

Jen Varlow, 18, who is a student at the University of Sheffield More

“Right from moving in day, I realised things would be completely different from what I’d thought,” she told HuffPost UK.

“We were only given 90-minute slots to move in and could only take one family member with us. I’d originally planned to go with my mum, dad and sister but it ended up just being me and my mum and I had to say my goodbyes to everyone else beforehand.

“It was nothing like I imagined moving in day at university to be when I was younger. I always thought it would be exciting. But it was really stressful and it was a rush to get everything in the room in the time frame.”

Jen began settling into university life and getting to know her fellow students. But on the Monday of her second week, one of her flatmates came down with coronavirus symptoms so 11 of them had to self isolate.

A couple of days later, Jen got symptoms and was quite poorly. “It was a scary experience,” she said. “I was with people I’d never met before and all of a sudden, we were stuck with each other for 24 hours a...

Continue reading on HuffPost