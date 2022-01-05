Want to Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now
Remote work has become a much bigger part of the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as offices and other work sites have either been forced or have chosen to shut down. The result has been a surge in work-from-home arrangements that continues with each new COVID variant, including the arrival of Omicron in late 2021.
Many Americans like the arrangement — and many employers have little choice but to accept it — leading to rising demand for remote workers across many sectors of the economy.
A recent job analysis by internet service provider Ziply Fiber — based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Indeed.com and other employment sources — aimed to find out which types of employers are likely to do the most remote job hiring this year.
The AARP, using the Ziply Fiber findings, recently reported on which remote jobs should be in highest demand in 2022. Here’s a look at the Top 15, with projected job openings and average pay:
1. Customer Service Representative
Projected annual job openings: 361,700
Average hourly wage: $23.25
2. Virtual Administrative Assistant
Projected annual job openings: 195,100
Average hourly wage: $28.74
3. Registered Nurse
Projected annual job openings: 194,500
Average hourly wage: $38.23
4. Software Developer
Projected annual job openings: 189,200
Average hourly wage: $55.14
5. Digital Marketing Specialist
Projected annual job openings: 96,000
Average hourly wage: $29.29
6. Tutor
Projected annual job openings: 53,000
Average hourly wage: $26.04
7. Computer Systems Analyst
Projected annual job openings: 47,500
Average hourly wage: $33.75
8. Graphic Designer
Projected annual job openings: 23,900
Average hourly wage: $24.33
9. Web Developer
Projected annual job openings: 17,900
Average hourly wage: $32.98
10. Information Security Analyst
Projected annual job openings: 16,300
Average hourly wage: $39.50
1 1. Speech Pathologist
Projected annual job openings: 15,200
Average hourly wage: $44.26
1 2. Translator
Projected annual job openings: 10,400
Average hourly wage: $21.85
13. Operations Research Analyst
Projected annual job openings: 10,200
Average hourly wage: $40.77
14. Occupational Therapist
Projected annual job openings: 10,100
Average hourly wage: $39.50
15. Medical Writer
Projected annual job openings: 5,500
Average hourly wage: $34.47
