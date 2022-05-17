Want to help us find the best small towns in the US? Vote now

Whether your idea of the perfect vacation is a history lesson, going to the theater, relaxing by the bay, indulging in good food or shopping 'till you drop, there's a small town for you. We're looking for the best small towns across the United States and invited a panel of travel writers to help us select 20 nominees for each Readers' Choice Awards category. Now we need you to vote and help us select the 10 best.

Vote for your favorite once per day until polls close on Monday, June 6th at noon ET. The 10 best small towns will be announced on Friday, June 17th.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Coastal Small Town

Forget about Miami and Laguna Beach! Our 20 nominees for Best Coastal Small Town – each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people as of the last census – offer unpretentious and affordable seaside fun without the crowds, proving that bigger isn't always better.

Vote: Best Coastal Small Town »

Best Historic Small Town

North America has a fascinating history and exploring the places which most affected it is much more fun than simply reading about it. These 20 nominees for Best Historic Small Town have small populations (fewer than 25,000 people) with big histories, making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation's past. We need you to help us choose the 10 best by voting for your favorite.

Vote: Best Historic Small Town »

Best Small Town Cultural Scene

Bigger isn't always better, especially when it comes to these small towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people. What each lacks in size it makes up for in culture – museums, art galleries, performing arts and plenty of events.

Vote: Best Small Town Cultural Scene »

Best Small Town Food Scene

Traveling to a small town shouldn't mean sacrificing flavor. These 20 small towns have big food scenes with chef-driven restaurants, local flavors and plenty of variety for their size. Vote for your favorite once per day until the poll closes on Monday, June 6 at noon ET.

Vote: Best Small Town Food Scene »

Best Small Town for Adventure

Small town life is far from boring in these 20 towns. Each is big on adventure, from hiking and mountain biking to kayaking and rock climbing. Which is your favorite small town to have an adventure?

Vote: Best Small Town for Adventure »

Best Small Town for Shopping

Farmers' markets, boutiques, art galleries, antique shops – these small towns with populations of less than 25,000 are the perfect destinations for some retail therapy.

Vote: Best Small Town for Shopping »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, June 17.

