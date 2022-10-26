Want to take a haunted uptown Charlotte walking tour? Follow this map — if you dare

If you want a ghost of a chance of spotting a paranormal spirit this spooky season, start with this map of places in uptown Charlotte that are supposedly haunted.

1. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte: 200 W Trade St.

A major ghost story centered around the church is that of Ambrose, an African American sexton at the church during the Civil War. During the war, Ambrose was instructed to build a tunnel under what is now Fifth Street to hide silver offering trays and other church valuables. Rumor has it the tunnel collapsed, killing Ambrose. While he is a friendly spirit, he is known to burst lightbulbs.

2. Founders Hall: 100 N Tryon St.

The legend goes that one night, a group of students at a former medical school were in desperate need of a body. The group broke into the cemetery and found the body of a young, dark-haired girl named Louise. However, the students brought back more than bargained for.

3. Ri Ra Irish Pub: 208 N Tryon St.

A strong drink isn’t the only kind of spirit you can find at the Ri Ra, a traditional Irish bar and popular Charlotte drinking spot. Patrons of the pub have seen ghostly figures of men in period clothing wandering in and ordering drinks with thick, Irish accents. However, when the bartender asks to see their IDs, the men vanish. The spirit of a young girl also haunts the pub. She is constantly practicing her ABCs which you can find in chalk above the host stand.

4. Carolina Theatre: 220 N. Tryon St.

A friendly specter at the theatre can be spotted gazing down from the balcony. He is known to hang out around the theatre, materializing in the middle of the stage and causing lightbulbs to burn out.







5. The Dunhill Hotel: 237 N. Tryon St.

As a historic hotel, the uptown Dunhill Hotel is naturally said to be haunted. The hotel was originally constructed in 1929 as Mayfair Manor. When it became the Dunhill in 1988, construction workers discovered a human skull in the basement. The mystery of how the bones got there, and who they belonged to, has never been solved.

6. McGlohon Theatre: 345 N. College St.

The former First Baptist Church turned theatre is said to have ghosts that inhabit the theatre that are thought to be from the church days. They have been heard roaming the halls and singing on the stage.

7. Tryon House Apartments: 508 N. Tryon St.

Formerly known as Guthery House Apartments when it was built in 1918, the site is home to a deadly fire. On March 13, 1940, The Charlotte Observer reported that a boiler explosion engulfed the entire building in flames, leaving five dead and nine injured. And, some claim, the spirits of those who perished remain tenants to this day.

8. The McNinch House: 511 N. Church St.

The home is the center of numerous ghost stories. Local legend says that if you wait outside long enough and keep your eye on the upstairs bay windows, you may catch a glimpse of the long-dead lady of the house.

9. Bootlegger House: 400 N. Poplar St.

The Bootlegger House has been a staple of Fourth Ward for nearly five decades. People call it the Bootlegger House because of the numerous hidden rooms and compartments that were once used to hide black-market alcohol during Prohibition.

10. Alexander Michael’s: 401 W. 9th St.

Alexander Michael’s has been a trusted tavern in Charlotte for more than three decades and is frequently said to be haunted. Details on the exact nature of the disturbance are few and far between, but it seems that the apparition that is sometimes spotted is that of an unnamed patron.

11. Fire Station No. 4: 420 W. 5th St.

In 1934, a Charlotte firefighter headed out in response to a call. But when he tried to slide down the fire pole, he became tangled in his heavy bunker pants and fell through the hole instead, fracturing his skull. His ghost reportedly still haunts the building to this day, and visitors of the museum claim to have seen his cigar smoke hanging in the air.

12. Old Settlers’ Cemetery: 200 W. 5th St.

It is said that bodies were often robbed from the cemetery and used for educational purposes at the formerly nearby hospital. Now it is common to find orbs found in pictures after the sun has set.