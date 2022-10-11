Want free pizza for life? A Charlotte restaurant is about to make one customer very happy.

Is there anything better than a Neapolitan-style wood-fired oven pizza on a cool October evening? How about a free Neapolitan-style wood-fired oven pizza every month for the rest of your life?

If you buy a pizza in Charlotte this week, there’s a chance that you might find out.

800° Woodfired Kitchen in Phillips Place near SouthPark is celebrating National Pizza Month by giving the guest who purchases its 40,000th pizza a free pizza every month for life.

Based on previous sales, a representative of the restaurant told CharlotteFive they anticipate the pizza will be sold on Thursday, Oct. 13.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve sold almost 40,000 pizzas in such a short period of time,” co-owner Steven Jensen said in a statement. “During National Pizza Month, we want to share our successes with the community that continues to support us.”

The rules

Here’s the fine print*:

The guest that purchases the 40,000th pizza will receive a special gift card good for one pizza per month at the 800 ° Woodfired Kitchen’s Charlotte location in Phillips Place.

This offer is available only for the winning guest for the remainder of their life — or as long as this specific location remains open for business.

No substitutions allowed.

Dine in only.

The offer cannot be redeemed for cash.

*Wording providing by the restaurant.

What to order

800° Woodfired Kitchen opened its Charlotte location in July 2021 at Phillips Place. The restaurant features a clean-eating promise, which includes careful sourcing of local and organic ingredients and cooking only with extra virgin olive oil.

It features scratch-made dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses. It serves salads, bowls, sandwiches and 12-inch pizzas (of course). Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are included on its menu.

Some pizza favorites:

Honey Badger Pizza: With spicy soppressata, calabrian chilies, minced garlic and honey.

Tropicale Pizza: Margherita with ham, roasted Hawaiian pineapple.

Thaddeus Pizza: This includes the restaurant’s signature sweet and spicy base, then adds fried chicken, smoked provolone, red onion, peppadews.

Or, just create a build-your own option. Start with a base:

Margherita Pizza: Tomato Sauce, with fresh basil, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano, EVOO.

Bianca Pizza: White pie (no sauce), with parmigiano, mozzarella, garlic, oregano, EVOO.

Verde Pizza: Green pie (pesto base), with mozzarella, parmegano.

Then add your favorite toppings.

Location: 6815 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: Phillips Place

Menu

Cuisine: Italian, pizza

Instagram: @800degreescarolinas