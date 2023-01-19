Want a free autograph from new Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom? Here’s how
The Texas Rangers still have about a month before spring training starts and they’re spending it with fans across North Texas.
Fans can stop by during the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan to get autographs from players, alumni, coaches and broadcasters. Most of the events are free and held at Kroger grocery stores across North Texas.
A mix of current Rangers players, along with new teammates signed in the off-season including Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney, are all participating in the winter caravan.
The winter caravan is ongoing now and will last until the end of January. Here is where to catch your favorite Rangers’ players over the month:
John King, Josh Sborz, Donnie Ecker and Jonathan Hernandez
Jan. 20 from 4-5 p.m.
Kroger at 500 Marketplace Blvd., Forney
Free
John King, Josh Sborz, Donnie Ecker and Jonathan Hernandez
Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m.
Kroger at 3600 Gus Thomasson Road, Mesquite
Free
Dave Raymond, Joe Barlow, Dane Dunning, John King, Jonathan Hernandez, Josh Smith and Martin Perez
Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frisco Rough Riders Field at 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco
Free
Brock Burke, Dane Dunning and Joe Barlow
Jan. 24 from 5-6 p.m.
Kroger at 2925 Custer Rd., Plano
Free
Brock Burke and Nathaniel Lowe
Jan. 25 from 4-5 p.m.
Kroger at 1631 SW. Wilshire Blvd., Burleson
Free
Brock Burke, Dane Dunning, Jonathan Hernandez and Josh Smith
Jan. 26 from 4-5 p.m.
Kroger at 5101 W. Sublett Road, Arlington
Free
Mitch Garver and Jake Odorizzi
Jan. 29 from 1-2 p.m.
Kroger at 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway., North Richland Hills
Free
Andrew Heaney and Jacob deGrom
Jan. 29 from 1-2 p.m.
Kroger at 4620 State Highway 121, The Colony
Free