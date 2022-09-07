Want to fix racist policing? Take away immunity. Give officers more ethics training instead.

Jim Wallis
Reading through the legal debate about qualified immunity is exhausting. It’s all about procedures for limiting the accountability of police officers accused of misconduct, including the use of excessive force and even lethal violence.

But I am not going to talk about the legal definition of qualified immunity. I’m going to talk about its moral, religious and practical implications.

What qualified immunity means morally and practically today in America is letting white police officers get away with misconduct against Black people. The Rev. Darren Ferguson, lead chaplain for the City of Orange Township Police Department in New Jersey, made the point even more sharply when he told me recently, “Qualified immunity gives white police officers carte blanche to fire at will.”

This is a hard truth. But the evidence is convincing.

According to one study, Black men face a one in 1,000 chance of being killed by police, a figure nearly 2.5 times higher than white men. Another study found that Black people shot by police seemed to be twice as likely to be unarmed. And researchers have found that the number of police shootings in Black neighborhoods is five times higher for white cops than Black cops dispatched on similar calls.

Jim Wallis is the holder of the&nbsp;inaugural&nbsp;Chair in Faith and Justice and the founding Director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. Wallis is an author and theologian who founded Sojourners, a progressive Christian grassroots movement that advocates spirituality and social change in America.
All Black parents have had 'the talk'

Black parents don’t need statistics. They know what their families are facing every day. As a Little League Baseball coach for 22 seasons, I can testify that all my Black parents had to have “the talk” with their children – about how to try to protect themselves in the presence of a police officer. White parents don’t have to have those conversations.

Some Black pastors who work with the police say most white police officers have an innate fear that Black men are violent and dangerous. That fear is a fundamental lie of white racism, and this implicit racial bias leads white police officers to treat Black people in their districts differently. When qualified immunity protects such racialized policing, it breaks down the two things that are most necessary for safe and effective policing: accountability and trust.

As the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates has written, the combination of maximum power, in some cases the power over life and death, with minimum responsibility means that, too often, police departments “lord over (minority communities) with all the moral authority of a protection racket.

There is a foundational religious doctrine that must be fundamental to changing such behavior. It comes from the very first chapter of the Bible. In Genesis 1:26, God says, “Let us make humankind in our own image, according to our likeness.”

"Imago Dei" – the image of God – insists that we are all fully and equally human and, more than that, our image is divinely sanctioned. The abuse of qualified immunity based on skin color is a throwing away of imago Dei.

How to change our broken system

Most of us agree our policing system is broken – and qualified immunity is at the core of that broken system. It has become a shield for police abuse, protecting law enforcement from accountability, which is the only way to create trust.

How can we change this? Moral instruction would be a good start. I don’t except police departments to start Bible study programs, but why not introduce ethics classes in police academies? These classes could be nonsectarian, rooted in religious concepts such as imago Dei but inclusive of all – including those of no faith background.

When we are granting these officers the power over life and death, we should ensure their consciences are informed by the best of our religious and moral traditions. Anything less is criminal negligence.

Deep screening of police recruits for racial bias is also crucial now, as is racial diversity, community residence and relationships. The depth and seriousness of police training and questioning could and should lead many old white cops to say, “I'm not going to deal with this anymore and am leaving.”

New police and all current police should be meeting with the community before they go to the streets. They should be having regular conversations with clergy, organizational, business and activist leaders.

Body cams must be on all police all the time, and after violence and lethal confrontations, those videos must be reviewed externally by trusted community leaders within hours. The police cannot be trusted to police themselves. No one can. The resolution of these conflicts should rely on independent judges.

As we have learned already, particularly from the experiences of Black Americans, fairness without accountability is simply not possible. And true accountability for our police officers entails ending qualified immunity.

Jim Wallis is the holder of the inaugural Chair in Faith and Justice and the founding Director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. 

