Want to feel old? Scottie Pippen's son just committed to Vanderbilt

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
Scotty Pippen Jr. is going to Vanderbilt. (Getty Images)
Scotty Pippen Jr. is going to Vanderbilt. (Getty Images)

It’s tough to forget Scottie Pippen. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls’ dominant run in the ’90s. Pippen retired following the 2003-04 season — which doesn’t seem like it was that long ago.

Turns out, it actually was a long time ago, because Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is old enough to commit to a college.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Pippen Jr. has decided to take his talents to Vanderbilt. He announced the news on Twitter on Friday.


Pippen Jr. — a point guard who is listed at 6-0, 160 pounds — had offers from four other colleges, according to 247sports. He’s considered a three-star recruit.

If he can develop at Vanderbilt, it’s possible Pippen Jr. could work his way into draft consideration. He wouldn’t be able to team with Michael Jordan’s son on a future NBA team, but LeBron James Jr. is only a few years behind him.

– – – – – – –

More from Yahoo Sports:
Cardinals clap back at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
Coach gives Saints $225K reasons to be motivated
MVP performance: Giannis outduels Harden
Paylor: How Mahomes can help Chiefs avoid playoff flop

What to Read Next