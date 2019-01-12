Want to feel old? Scottie Pippen's son just committed to Vanderbilt

Scotty Pippen Jr. is going to Vanderbilt. (Getty Images)

It’s tough to forget Scottie Pippen. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who was an integral part of the Chicago Bulls’ dominant run in the ’90s. Pippen retired following the 2003-04 season — which doesn’t seem like it was that long ago.

Turns out, it actually was a long time ago, because Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr., is old enough to commit to a college.

Pippen Jr. has decided to take his talents to Vanderbilt. He announced the news on Twitter on Friday.





Pippen Jr. — a point guard who is listed at 6-0, 160 pounds — had offers from four other colleges, according to 247sports. He’s considered a three-star recruit.

If he can develop at Vanderbilt, it’s possible Pippen Jr. could work his way into draft consideration. He wouldn’t be able to team with Michael Jordan’s son on a future NBA team, but LeBron James Jr. is only a few years behind him.

