Want to explore the outdoors? Smithsonian Journeys launches new active trips

For some travelers, vacation means uninterrupted time in a beach chair with frozen drinks. But if hiking glaciers and visiting volcanoes is more your speed, Smithsonian Journeys has you covered.

The Smithsonian Institution's travel program will offer a new collection of trips in 2024, offering trips packed with guided outdoor activities in destinations around the world. Travelers can choose from 10 Smithsonian Active Journeys itineraries, each with three to five departures next year and a maximum of 18 guests.

"Our dedication to lifelong learning and our passion for exploring the world drives us to continually develop authentic, enriching experiences for our travelers," Lynn Cutter, senior vice president for Smithsonian Travel, said in a news release. "These active trips will offer an intimate and meaningful way to connect with a destination and its people – and to be immersed in the wonders of nature."

What can travelers expect from Smithsonian Active Journeys?

The trips will be led by local guides and "range in pace and activity level," according to the release. The first of the itineraries will begin in February 2024.

► On Costa Rica Treetops and Trails: An Active Journey, guests can explore the base of Arenal Volcano, see beaches and wildlife in Manuel Antonio National Park and more, with hikes and walks led by naturalists. They can also go zip-lining, canyoneering and have lunch at a local farm.

Smithsonian Active Journeys guests can hike glaciers, among other activities.

► Glaciers and Waterfalls: An Active Journey to Iceland will take travelers hiking across a glacier and see them descend into a lava tube as they learn about local geology. Guests also will meet Icelandic farmers, stop by a Viking museum and take in black-sand beaches and icebergs.

► Other itineraries include the chance to see Rwanda's mountain gorillas in their natural habitat, bike in the Maipo wine region in Chile and more.

How much do Smithsonian Active Journeys cost?

Most of the itineraries cost $3,300 to $5,600 per person based on double occupancy. The trips include daily excursions and activities, most meals, gratuities, internal flights where they apply and more.

Travelers can book via Smithsonian Journeys' website.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

