Want to explore African cuisine in Charlotte? Here are 14 restaurants to try.

Jollof rice, tibs and a wealth of stews and spices come to mind when cravings for African food strike. And we’re here to help you out with this list of 14 African restaurants in Charlotte to try.

These spots showcase traditional African foods — along with a few Americanized takes on the cuisine. Many of the restaurants focus on West African food from Ghana, Nigeria and neighboring countries, but you’ll also find East African food from Ethiopia and Eritrea, as well as a South African spot.

For those of you who are unfamiliar and looking to try something new, we’ve picked out a few recommendations. Many of the restaurants offer vegetarian or vegan entrees, as well., and we’ve noted suggestions to try at those spots.

Location: 3007 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Cuisine: Ethiopian

What to try: Doro Wet, a chicken leg simmered in Ethiopian herbed butter, garlic, onion and berbere with a boiled egg ($14). For a vegetarian option, try Kik Alecha, yellow split peas flavored with onions, herbs and spices. ($9).

How to order: Order online or call 980-237-2760.

Abugida Café’s Yemisir Kik Wat is split red lentils cooked with berbere, herbs, sauce, onions and spices.

Location: 1524 Alleghany St, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Ashley Park

Cuisine: West African

What to try: Kenkey, cornmeal sourdough dumplings with fried fish and pepper ($15).

How to order: DIne in or call 704-910-5151.

Location: 5622 East Independence Blvd, Suite 129 Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: East Forest

Cuisine: West African, Nigerian

What to try: Moi Moi Bean Combo, served with your choice of chicken or beef ($8.50). For a vegetarian option, go for the Plantain & Yam Combo ($12.99).

How to order: Visit in person or call 704-909-4000.

Moi moi by chef Esther Ikuru of The Cooking Pot in Charlotte.

Location: Optimist Hall, 1115 N. Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Location: 4450 The Plaza, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: Shannon Park

Cuisine: Ethiopian

What to try: Classic Tibs — made with lamb ($15.52), beef ($14.49), chicken ($12.42) or grouper ($15.52) — cubed and cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and garlic. (The choices are also available as a sandwich, plus a vegan mushroom option..)

For a vegan option, try Vegan Platter with Shiro (ground chickpea stew), Miser (spicy red lentil stew), Gomen (collard greens), Fosolia (string beans and carrots), Tikel Gomen (potato and cabbage), Ater (yellow split peas), Beets and Potato Salad, Tomato FitFit (injera bits mixed with olive oil, chopped jalapeno peppers, tomatoes and onions) and Azifa (brown lentils). It’s served with injera (a spongy, thin bread used as a utensil).

How to order: At Optimist Hall, visit in person or call 980-938-4636. For Shannon Park, order online or call 980-237-0716.

The vegan platter at Enat Ethiopian Restaurant.

Location: 4808 Central Ave. Ste G, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Sheffield Park

Cuisine: Somalian

What to try: Beef Suqar, beef with onion, green and red peppers mixed with Somalian spices, served with rice or pasta ($12).

How to order: Order online or call 704-531-1180.

Location: 2539 Little Rock Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214

Neighborhood: Toddville Road

Cuisine: West African, Nigerian

What to try: Jollof Rice, served with fried plantains or cabbage and a choice of stewed beef, stewed chicken or assorted meat ($20.75) — or stewed goat or fried whole croaker for an extra charge. For a vegetarian choice, try the Efo-Riro, a spinach and collard greens soup ($20.75).

How to order: Order online via Postmates or call 980-498-7634.

Location: 509 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Biddleville

Cuisine: West African, Ghananian

What to try: Wakkye Plate, which is served with stew, fried sweet and spicy plantains, gari (dried cassava), a fried chicken drumstick and beef with spaghetti. Fish, tsoofie and other meats are optional. ($12)

How to order: Visit in person or call 704-817-8732.

Location: 3046 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205-1042

Neighborhood: NoDa

Cuisine: Vegan, South African

What to try: A vegan “vurger” is available ($17.99), or try the Voerie Roll, a vegan spin on the traditional South African sausage served on a bun with grilled onions, chakalaka, ketchup and a choice of side ($17.99).

How to order: Order online for delivery or call 704-891-4664.

Oh My Soul’s vegan burgers are made with gluten-free, plant-based patties.

Location: 4804 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Winterfield/East Charlotte

Cuisine: Ethiopian

What to try: The Queensheba Special Kitfo, a beef tartar with onions, green pepper seasoned with butter, mit-mita and house spices. It’s served raw or cooked with injera ($13.99). For a vegetarian option, the Denish Wott is potatoes simmered with berbers, onions and garlic with an injera side salad ($9.99).

How to order: Order online via DoorDash, GrubHub or Postmates, or call 704-566-6222.

Location: 4301 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Echo HIlls/MoRA

Cuisine: Ethiopian, Eritrean

What to try: Red Sea Combo, served with two injera and a combination of chicken, alticha (vegetables) and zegenie qey wett (spicy stew) ($28.99). For a vegetarian option, check out the alitcha, a variety sauteed vegetables with spices ($10.99).

How to order: Order online or call 704-375-4999.

Location: 3052 Eastway Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Cuisine: West African

What to try: Kelewele, ripe plantains, that are seasoned with ginger and other spices, then fried and served with peanuts ($9.99).

How to order: Order online or call 980 859-2006.

Location: 602 W. Sugar Creek Rd, #4Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: HIdden Valley

Cuisine: West African

What to try: Acheke Red Snapper, a dish made with fermented cassava pulp and fried whole red snapper, served with fried plantains and veggies ($24.99). For a vegetarian option, try the Beans Combo, served with fried plantains ($12.99).

How to order: Order online via DoorDash or call 980)-207-0826.

Location: 3720 N Tryon St #101, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: NoDa

Cuisine: West African, Liberian

What to try: Cassava Leaf, sauteed in palm oil with special spices, chicken and smoked turkey, served with rice ($12.95).

How to order: Order online or call 980-237-2924.

Location: 4112 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: NoDa

Cuisine: West African

What to try: Pepper Soup with Fufu (ball of dough usually made from cassava or plantains), which you can get served with fish, turkey or chicken ($10). For a vegetarian option, try the Beans and Plantains ($10).

How to order: Visit in person or call 704-559-9503.