Want to eliminate palmetto bugs or avoid hotel bed bugs? SC entomologist answers readers’ questions

With over 100,000 species of insects in South Carolina, we come in contact with many of our crawly friends each day.

South Carolina State Entomologist, Tim Drake, recently answered insect questions from Sun News readers and the most-searched terms on Google. An insect expert with Clemson University, Drake has helped oversee the state’s invasive insect regulations in this position since 2018.

From bedbugs to cockroaches, here are the answers to your most pressing insect questions. Reader submissions have been lightly edited for clarity.

Are palmetto bugs related to cockroaches? From Google

Palmetto bugs are commonly found in South Carolina

Palmetto bugs are a species of cockroaches, but they live different lives than some of their relatives, Drake said. While German cockroaches like taking up residence in houses, palmetto bugs live outdoors and only venture indoors out of necessity.

All species of cockroaches can transfer pathogens, like salmonella or E. coli, to humans, but Drake said flies are the “filthier” insect, because they can travel farther with illness-causing pathogens.

How do you get rid of palmetto bugs? From Kevin of North Myrtle Beach

Palmetto bugs make their way inside to look for moisture, Drake said. They can be found in attics and wet places like drains and sinks.

To prevent palmetto bugs from entering your house, Drake advised cleaning your gutters to remove the wet debris that these insects love. You can also clear brush and branches from around your home.

Drake said you can set up bait stations for large cockroaches, like the Maxforce brand, in your kitchen or bathroom.

What is a kissing bug? In South Carolina, should you worry about them? From Theresa of Columbia

These 1.5 inch-long insects can pierce the skin of sleeping people and transmit a parasite, which can damage the heart and digestive system. Drake said kissing bugs are rarely found in South Carolina – they are native to Central and South America.

While South Carolina has insects that look like the kissing bug, Drake said these species feed on plants and aren’t harmful to humans.

How do you know if you have bedbugs? From Google

Leroy McKinney shows his mattress which is infested with bedbugs in his room at the Southern Comfort Inn in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. McKinney shares a room in with his sister and will be forced move at the end of the month when the motel closes.

Look for signs of bedbugs on headboards, cracks of mattresses and the walls around a bed. A telltale sign of an infestation is bedbug droppings: dark comma-shaped marks the size of the point of a ballpoint pen.

The bedbugs themselves look like tiny reddish spiders, up to 1.8 inch-long and they leave itchy bites on people’s stomach, arms, back and buttocks.

Getting bedbugs is nothing to be ashamed of, Drake said, and it can happen to anyone.

If you think you have bedbugs, call a professional immediately. Drake said that infestations are harder to treat the longer you wait and home remedies do not work. Recently, some bedbugs have become resistant to pesticides.

How do you avoid getting bedbugs in hotels or Airbnbs? From Google

When Drake checks into a hotel, he first puts his suitcase in the bathtub, because that’s the least likely place to have bedbugs. Then he inspects the room, looking for signs of bedbugs under the sheets, by the headboard and behind the TV. If he finds anything, Drake requests to change rooms.

You can take other measures to reduce your chance of bringing home bedbugs as a vacation souvenir. Drake recommends keeping your clothes in your suitcase instead of a dresser while out and about.

After traveling, Drake seals his suitcase in a trash bag and stores it in a shed or garage, since bedbugs commonly tag along on luggage.