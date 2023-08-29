Want to eat good and watch the game? Here are the best sports bars on the MS Coast

College football is officially and completely all the way back.

South Mississippi is a melting pot of fans and it makes Saturdays in the fall a uniquely busy and exciting time around the region. Same goes for Sundays when the Coast goes Gold and Black for the Saints.

Whether you’re a Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Mississippi State or LSU fan, there’s a bevy of sports bar options to choose from to settle in and watch the game with friends and food.

Here are some of the best places to watch your favorite team play on the weekend.

Tailgaters Sports Pub and Grill

Tailgaters on Popp’s Ferry in Biloxi is a great choice for wings and football. The restaurant has a full menu of gameday food from nachos to pizzas and po’boys.

49 Sport’s Pub

Sitting on U.S. 49 in Gulfport, the 49 Sport’s Pub offers a home for sports and beer enthusiasts. This is a smoke-friendly bar, as well as a versatile one for entertainment with karaoke nights and pool tables available.

DraftKings at the Scarlet Pearl

The casinos are a popular place on the weekends for football watching during the fall, with most all casinos having popular games on giant televisions. DraftKings’ first physical location is located at the Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville. There are 23 screens surrounding a giant, 144-inch screen. And a bar!

Contact Sports and Lounge

Another casino-based sports bar is the Contact Sports and Lounge at the Palace Casino and Resort. A full bar and restaurant is ready to accommodate you in front of 50 HDTVs.

Kelly’s Sports Pub

If you’re looking for an Irish pub with a deep tap selection to go with your football, Kelly’s in downtown Gulfport may be your best best. It also features a great menu with local flavors mixed with traditional gameday favorites.

Other great spots to park yourself on the weekend:

Buffalo Wild Wings in Gulfport and D’Iberville

Clocked Out Sports Bar and Lounge in Pascagoula

Fleur De Lis Bar & Grill in Pascagoula

Walk-On’s in D’Iberville

Castaways Bar and Grill in Ocean Springs

Twin Peaks in D’Iberville

The Red Zone in Diamondhead

Missing your favorite? Let us know!